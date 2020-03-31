Frontiers and the Institute for Social Research form open access publishing agreement

Institute for Social Research (Institutt For Samfunnsforskning ) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, Institute for Social Research will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. Furthermore, the Institute for Social Research will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with Institute for Social Research.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Institute for Social Research’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Institute for Social Research, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by Institute for Social Research upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the Institution’s OA page (intranet) or contact hovedbibliotekar@samfunnsforskning.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.