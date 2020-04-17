Frontiers eBook releases: April 2020
Download this month’s new releases including Special Issues on how dogs interact with scent, a global overview on vaccines, the use of plant biostimulants for future plant growth, methods to improve cognitive and brain aging and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.
|Immunoregulatory Mechanisms of Interferon
Edited by Jorg Hermann Fritz, Claudia U. Duerr
|Colour and Light in the Ocean
Edited by Victor Martinez-Vicente, Astrid Bracher, Didier Ramon, Shubha Sathyendranath, Tiit Kutser
|Cognitive and Brain Aging: Interventions to Promote Well-Being in Old Age. Roadmap for Interventions Preventing Cognitive Aging
Edited by Pamela M. Greenwood, Carryl L. Baldwin, Thomas Espeseth, James Campbell Thompson, Xiong Jiang, Philip P. Foster
|Hurdling the Challenges of the 2019 IAAF World Championships
Edited by Olivier Girard, Sebastien Racinais
|The Mechanisms of Insect Cognition
Edited by Martin Giurfa, Jeffrey A. Riffell, Lars Chittka
|A Global Perspective on Vaccines: Priorities, Challenges and Online Information
Edited by Luciana Leite, Aldo Tagliabue, Rino Rappuoli, Odile Yvonne Leroy
|Golgi Dynamics in Physiological and Pathological Conditions
Edited by Jaakko Saraste, Vladimir Lupashin, Yanzhuang Wang,
Kristian Prydz
|New Perspectives in Psychopathology
Edited by Diogo Telles-Correia, Elie Cheniaux
|Machine Learning Advanced Dynamic Omics Data Analysis for Precision Medicine
Edited by Tao Zeng, Tao Huang, Chuan Lu
|Biostimulants in Agriculture
Edited by Youssef Rouphael, Giuseppe Colla
|Plant Disease Management in the Post-Genomic Era: From Functional Genomics to Genome Editing
Edited by Sabrina Sarrocco, Alfredo Herrera-Estrella, David B. Collinge
|Current Perspectives, Challenges and Advances in Cell Based Therapies
Edited by Prashant Trikha, Monica Thakar, Conrad Russell Cruz
|Multiple Sclerosis – From Bench to Bedside: Currents Insights into Pathophysiological Concepts and Their Potential Impact on Patients
Edited by Paulus Stefan Rommer, Martin S. Weber, Zsolt Illes, Uwe K. Zettl
|Shankopathies: Shank Protein Deficiency-Induced Synaptic Diseases
Edited by Elodie Ey, Thomas Bourgeron, Tobias Maria Boeckers, Eunjoon Kim, Kihoon Han
|ImmunoPhysics and ImmunoEngineering
Edited by Jorge Bernardino De La Serna, Mario Mellado, Maria Garcia-Parajo, Michael Loran Dustin, Dimitrios Morikis
|EBV Infection and Human Primary Immune Deficiencies
Edited by Isabelle Meyts, Jeffrey I. Cohen
|Neuromodulatory Control of Brainstem Function in Health and Disease
Edited by Brian R. Noga, Mikhail Lebedev, Ioan Opris, Gordon S. Mitchell
|Obesity and Diabetes: Implications for Brain-Immunometabolism
Edited by Joana M. Gaspar, Alexandra Latini, Sebastien Talbot
|Canine Olfactory Detection
Edited by Cynthia M. Otto, Claire Marie Guest
|New Horizons in Food Science via Agricultural Immunity
Edited by Willem Van Eden, Tomonori Nochi, Corné M. J. Pieterse