CERN will centrally cover APCs for Frontiers’ journals

We are delighted to announce that the European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN (Organisation européenne pour la recherche nucléaire), will centrally cover article processing charges (APCs) for eligible articles by its researchers published in any Frontiers journal. Furthermore, CERN will benefit from a 10% membership discount on APCs for articles covered by this arrangement.

Information for authors:

Before submission, please send a message to open-access-questions@cern.ch to start the administrative procedure for the payment. All articles with at least one CERN-affiliated author are eligible for central CERN funding to cover the APC under this agreement.

Please make sure also that ‘European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)’ is selected as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article to Frontiers (this is particularly important if the CERN author is not the corresponding author). Frontiers will then verify the eligibility with CERN and, if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by CERN upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit CERN’s webpages on Open Access or contact CERN via open-access-questions@cern.ch.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.