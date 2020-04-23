Frontiers and Helmholtz Zentrum München – German Research Center for Environmental Health form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Helmholtz Zentrum München – Deutsches Forschungszentrum für Gesundheit und Umwelt (German Research Center for Environmental Health) has established a membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The Helmholtz Zentrum München supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Helmholtz Zentrum München has become the 14th participating member in a consortium agreement for open access publishing between the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft Deutscher Forschungszentren) and Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from Helmholtz Zentrum München may publish in any of Frontiers’ (currently over 80) open access journals at no cost to them and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors will benefit from a streamlined invoicing process, managed directly between Frontiers and the Open Access team at the Helmholtz Zentrum München, relieving authors of responsibilities of payment of Article Processing Charges (APCs). Furthermore, Helmholtz Zentrum München and its researchers will benefit from a membership discount on APCs for articles covered by the agreement.

This agreement will further encourage Helmholtz Zentrum München authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

By default, eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the Helmholtz Zentrum München. To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘Helmholtz Zentrum München’ as payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Helmholtz Zentrum München, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Helmholtz Zentrum München upon acceptance.

