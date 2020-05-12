Pediatric Rheumatology section launches in partnership with the Pediatric Rheumatology European Society

© Shutterstock 2020

Pediatric Rheumatology, a new specialty section of Frontiers in Pediatrics, with a focus on pediatric autoimmune and auto-inflammatory disorders research is now open for submissions.

The new section is led by Prof. Rolando Cimaz, Head of the Pediatric Rheumatology Unit at Gaetano Pini Hopital in Milan.

An expanding field

Pediatric Rheumatology is a fast-growing, complex field which intersects with many other areas.

Prof. Cimaz sums up the challenges in the field as such :

‘Challenge is to keep pace with advancing technology, while maintaining clinical skills which are still fundamental in everyday practice. The intersection and interaction with other subspecialties such as immunology, orthopedics, genetics, just to name a few, also represents a difficult task’.

He also stresses the importance of a dedicated area for research in pediatric rheumatology:

‘Pediatric rheumatology articles find their space mostly in adult rheumatology journals, and a new section of Frontiers, which has many other subspecialties covered, is highly beneficial’.

Collaboration with Pediatric Rheumatology European Society

This new section has launched in partnership with the Pediatric Rheumatology European Society (PReS).

PReS is an international organization whose mission is to advance the care and improve the health and well-being of children and young people with rheumatic conditions. They work to further clinical care, training and research for clinicians and scientists, as well as with parent and patient groups to improve general health of children affected by these conditions.

These goals align with those of the new section, which will provide a home for freely-accessible research for clinicians and scientists as well as parents and caregivers.

Discover Pediatric Rheumatology

Frontiers journals also consistently rank among the world’s most-cited in their fields and in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles. Discover more