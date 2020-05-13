150,000 steps closer to open science – Frontiers hits new publishing milestone

Marie Soulière, Head of Publishing Operations

Frontiers is thrilled to announce a major milestone has been reached this week: the publication of our 150,000th open-access article!

This is a major achievement – not just for Frontiers – but for all our authors as together we seek to fulfill the overarching goal to make science open – accelerating scientific and technological innovation, societal progress, and economic growth. Together, we are 150,000 steps closer to realizing that aim.

We are proud to announce that Frontiers’ 150,000th paper, COVID-19 Management and Arrhythmia: Risks and Challenges for Clinicians Treating Patients Affected by SARS-CoV-2 has been published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine. The article reviews the management of arrhythmic risk in the use of a combination of multiple drugs in COVID-19 patients, an important resource for clinicians. It is authored by a team of specialists from the School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience at the University of Bristol, as well as the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital and the Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS foundation trusts.

The timing of this article is pertinent: we need high-quality research around COVID-19 with a sense of great urgency. The scientific community is rallying to respond and find a way to manage – and eventually bring a halt to – the spread of this virus. Never has it been more important that high-quality scientific research is made universally accessible. While several journals and publishers have exceptionally made some of their articles free to access and read during this time of crisis, the open and free access to research is the norm at Frontiers.

The paper will also be published via Frontiers’ Coronavirus Knowledge Hub, a platform we have specifically launched as a trusted source of the latest science and expert opinion on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19.

Now and into the future, our overarching aim is to make science open. We can take pride we are, with our research communities, 150,000 articles closer to achieving that goal. Frontiers is a digital native and one of the first publishers to fully appreciate the extent to which the online accessibility can turn science into a universal asset. If it is open, science should and can benefit all people, regardless of background, position, or location. Science is the engine of modern civilization and we are proud to play our part in spreading and sharing it with the world.

662 disciplines, 79 Journals

Over the last 13 years, Frontiers has grown from a select number of specialist journals to homing 150,000 articles across 662 academic disciplines in 79 journals. Frontiers is the fifth most cited publisher of the 20 largest, and works with over 103,000 editors from 140 countries. Research and review articles have been published by 484,275 authors from 200 countries. Perhaps most importantly though, articles published by Frontiers have now been viewed and downloaded more than 700 million times around the world. Open access works.

We are immensely thankful to everyone in the Frontiers community – authors, reviews, editors, and our teams – who have helped enable scientific excellence at scale. 150,000 open-access articles is a landmark we are proud to be part of, and we look forward to working with you as we journey onward to the next one. Together, we can and will make progress toward achieving longer, healthier, and more prosperous lives.