Frontiers eBook releases: May 2020

Posted on May 15, 2020 in eBooks

Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on plant genome editing, positive education, awareness of mood disorders and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Frontiers in Chemistry: Rising Stars
Edited by Steve Suib, Huangxian Ju, Serge Cosnier, Bunsho Ohtani, John D. Wade, Gil Garnier, Nosang Vincent Myung, Luís D. Carlos, Michael Kassiou, Fan Zhang, Iwao Ojima, Pellegrino Musto, Tony D. James, Thomas S. Hofer, Sam P. De Visser		PDF
Nanotechnologies in Neuroscience and Neuroengineering
Edited by Ioan Opris, Mikhail Lebedev, Ruxandra Vidu, Victor Manuel Pulgar, Marius Enachescu, Manuel Fernando Casanova		PDF
A Milestone in Frontiers in Pharmacology: 1,000 Published Papers in the Section Experimental Pharmacology and Drug Discovery
Edited by Salvatore Salomone 		PDF
Application of Neural Technology to Neuro-Management and Neuro-Marketing
Edited by Ioan Opris, Sorin Cristian Ionescu, Mikhail A. Lebedev, Frederic Boy, Peter Lewinski, Laura Ballerini 		PDF
Frontiers in Materials: Rising Stars
Edited by Nicola Maria Pugno, Diego Cazorla-Amoros, Jie-Sheng Chen, Guang-Ling Song, Sheikh A Akbar, Lothar Wondraczek, Alessandro Pegoretti, Seung-Bok Choi, John L. Provis, Jinn P. Chu, Krisztian Kordas, Liming Dai		PDF
Positive Neuroscience: the Neuroscience of Human Flourishing
Edited by Feng Kong, Aaron Shain Heller, Carien M. van Reekum, Wataru Sato 		PDF
Pathophysiologic Insights From Biomarker Studies in Neurological Disorders
Edited by Tobias Ruck, Marcello Moccia, Tobias Warnecke, Stefan Bittner 		PDF
Insights Into Brown Adipose Tissue Functions and Browning Phenomenon
Edited by Rita De Matteis, Paula Oliver, Assunta Lombardi 		PDF
Positive Education: Theory, Practice, and Evidence
Edited by Wenjie Duan, Samuel Mun-yin Ho 		PDF
Back to the Future: On the Road Towards Precision Psychiatry
Edited by Brisa S. Fernandes, Andre F. Carvalho, Stefan Borgwardt, Johann Steiner		PDF
Cognition in Mood Disorders
Edited by Allan H. Young, Catherine Harmer 		PDF
Plant Genome Editing – Policies and Governance
Edited by Thorben Sprink, Ralf Alexander Wilhelm, Armin Spök, Jürgen Robienski, Stephan Schleissing, Joachim Hermann Schiemann 		PDF
The Role of Negative Emission Technologies in Addressing Our Climate Goals
Edited by Jennifer Wilcox, Phil Renforth, Florian Kraxner 		PDF
Parameter Estimation and Uncertainty Quantification in Water Resources Modeling
Edited by Philippe Renard, Frederick Delay, Daniel M. Tartakovsky, Velimir V. Vesselinov		PDF
CAR-T Cell Therapies for Non-Hematopoietic Malignancies: Taking Off The Training Wheels
Edited by Avery Dexter Posey, Jr., John – Maher, Marcela V. Maus		PDF
