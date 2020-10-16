Frontiers and the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research form open access publishing agreement

The Institute of Marine Research supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, the Institute of Marine Research will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible articles centrally for their eligible authors. As part of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research will benefit from a 10% membership discount.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the Institute of Marine Research.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘ Institute of Marine Research ’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University Library, and if confirmed, the APC (minus the discount) will be paid by the Institute of Marine Research upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact the University Library at Martin.gjervik@hi.no.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.