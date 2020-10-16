New webinar series from Frontiers in Neuroergonomics

The editorial board of our new journal, Frontiers in Neuroergonomics, is pleased to present a series of virtual seminars taking place over the coming months. These seminars are aimed at researchers, students, and practitioners in the field of neuroergonomics and its applications. Interested members of the public are also welcome.

Hosted by the International Neuroergonomics Conference (September 11-15, 2021), the first webinar on October 27 will introduce the journal’s mission and scope, its sections, and the editorial board. Art Kramer, Professor of Psychology and Director of the Center for Cognitive & Brain Health at Northeastern University, will also give a keynote talk on the influence of exercise and physical activity on cognitive and brain health.

The program outline is as follows:



October 27, 2020 at 10:30am (ET, UTC-4)

10:30am Meet and Greet 11:00am Welcome remarks

Field Chief Editors 11:15am Panel session: The Many facets of Neuroergonomics

Specialty Chief Editors 11:45am Keynote talk

Prof. Art Kramer 12:45pm Virtual toast to the journal (Happy Hour)

Launched in September 2020, Frontiers in Neuroergonomics provides a global forum for the dissemination of research results that advance a neuroscience and neuroengineering application to human factors, ergonomics and engineering. The journal presents and discusses novel approaches, design tools, methodologies, techniques, and solutions for understanding the human brain at work and in everyday life.

