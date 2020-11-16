Frontiers eBook releases: November 2020
Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on robots modeling play in early infant development, the newest insights on food allergies, the impacts of shipping on marine fauna and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.
Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.
|Biosafety of Genetically Modified Organisms, Volume II
Edited by Andrew F Roberts; Joerg Romeis; Karen Hokanson; Reynaldo Ariel Alvarez Morales
|TAVI and The Challenges Ahead
Edited by Crochan John O’Sullivan; Darren Mylotte; Ernest Spitzer; Alexander Lauten
|In Silico Methods for Drug Design and Discovery
Edited by Simone Brogi; Teodorico Castro Ramalho; José L Medina-Franco; Kamil Kuca; Marian Valko
|Herbicide resistance in weeds: early detection, mechanisms, dispersal, new insights and management issues
Edited by Ilias Travlos; Rafael De Prado; Demosthenis Chachalis; Dimitrios J Bilalis
|Achieving Water-Energy-Food Nexus Sustainability: a Science and Data Need or a Need for Integrated Public Policy?
Edited by Richard George Lawford; Rabi Mohtar; Jill A Engel-Cox
|Towards a Refined Understanding of Social Trust (T-R-U-S-T)
Edited by Frank Krueger; Andreas Meyer-Lindenberg
|Insights into the Etiology, Prevention, and Treatment of Food Allergy
Edited by Michiko OYOSHI; R. Sharon Chinthrajah
|Music Training, Neural Plasticity, and Executive Function
Edited by Claude Alain; Assal Habibi; Paul J Colombo
|Impacts of Shipping on Marine Fauna
Edited by Christine Erbe; David Peel; Jessica Redfern; Joshua Nathan Smith
|Omics and Systems Approaches to Study the Biology and Applications of Lactic Acid Bacteria
Edited by Konstantinos Papadimitriou; Jan Kok; Pierre Renault; Kimberly Kline
|Multiscale Modeling from Macromolecules to Cell: Opportunities and Challenges of Biomolecular Simulations
Edited by Valentina Tozzini; Giulia Palermo; Matteo Dal Peraro; Alexandre M.J.J. Bonvin; Rommie E Amaro
|Coding for Spatial Orientation in Humans and Animals: Behavior, Circuits and Neurons
Edited by Desdemona Fricker; Mathieu Beraneck; Michele Tagliabue; KJ Jeffery
|Advances in Steroid-Responsive Encephalopathy
Edited by Xin Tian; Xuefeng Wang; Patrick Kwan
|Modeling Play in Early Infant Development
Edited by Mark H Lee; Patricia Shaw; Kathy Hirsh-Pasek; Karen E Adolph; Qiang Shen; Pierre-Yves Oudeyer; Jill Popp
|The Gating and Maintenance of sleep and Wake: New Circuits and Insights
Edited by Michael Lazarus; Sakiko Honjoh; Kaspar Emanuel Vogt; Ada Eban-Rothschild; Yu Hayashi; QINGHUA LIU; Takeshi Sakurai
|Advances in Biological Understanding of Tumor Radiation Resistance
Edited by Ira Ida Skvortsova; Paul N. Span
|Human Milk in the Feeding of Preterm Infants: Established and Debated Aspects
Edited by Guido Eugenio Moro; Sertac Arslanoglu
|New Horizons in Health-Promoting Technologies: From Development to Rational Use
Edited by Luciane Cruz Lopes; Cristiane De Cássia Bergamaschi; Silvio Barberato-Filho; Marcus Tolentino Silva; Brian Godman
|Placebo and Nocebo Effects in Psychiatry and Beyond
Edited by Paul Enck; Katja Weimer; Luana Colloca; Seetal Dodd
|Well-Being of School Teachers in Their Work Environment
Edited by Caterina Fiorilli; Wong Yau Ho Paul; Simona De Stasio; Florencio Vicente Castro; Paula Benevene