Frontiers eBook releases: December 2020

Brain Networks for Studying Healthy and Pathological Aging Mechanisms and Intervention Efficacy
Edited by Christos Frantzidis; Ana B Vivas; Panagiotis D Bamidis		PDF
Exercise as a Countermeasure to Human Aging
Edited by Bradley Elliott; Lawrence D Hayes; David C. Hughes; Martin Burtscher		PDF
North American Monarch Butterfly Ecology and Conservation
Edited by Jay E Diffendorfer; Wayne E Thogmartin; Ryan G. Drum		PDF
Emerging Mechanisms in Neuronal Signaling: from Cell Biology to Pathogenesis
Edited by Mario Eduardo GUIDO; Gabriela Alejandra Salvador; Alejandra Alonso		PDF
Language and Memory: Understanding their Interactions, Interdependencies, and Shared Mechanisms
Edited by Melissa Duff; Vitória Piai		PDF
Sexual Behavior as a Model for the Study of Motivational Drive and Related Behaviors
Edited by Fabrizio Sanna; Patrizia Porcu; Liana Fattore		PDF
Statistical and Computational Methods for Microbiome Multi-Omics Data
Edited by Himel Mallick; Vanni Bucci; Lingling An		PDF
Nutrition, Immunity and Viral Infections
Edited by Julio Villena; Maria Guadalupe Vizoso Pinto; Haruki Kitazawa; Takeshi Shimosato		PDF
Studying the Biology of Aquatic Animals through Calcified Structures
Edited by Esteban Avigliano; Alejandra Vanina Volpedo; Benjamin D Walther		PDF
Nanomedicine for Deep-Tissue High-Resolution Bio-Imaging and Non-Invasive Therapy
Edited by Michael Ming-Yuan Wei; Yanbo Pei; Yu Gao		PDF
The Fungal Cell Wall
Edited by Fausto Almeida; Joshua D Nosanchuk; Gustavo Alexis Niño-Vega		PDF
The Role of the Muscle Secretome in Health and Disease
Edited by Céline Aguer; Emanuele Loro; Domenico Di Raimondo		PDF
Plants as Alternative Hosts for Human and Animal Pathogens, Volume 2
Edited by Adam Schikora; Nicola Holden; Robert Wilson Jackson; Leo Van Overbeek		PDF
Multi-Omics Approaches to Study Signaling Pathways
Edited by Jyoti Sharma; Lavanya Balakrishnan; Sandeep Kaushik; Manoj Kumar Kashyap		PDF
Disorders of Circadian Rhythms
Edited by Arturo Ortega; Mario Caba; Pevet Paul		PDF
Extracellular Matrix Dynamics in Biology, Bioengineering, and Pathology
Edited by Rajprasad Loganathan; Charles D Little; Brenda J Rongish		PDF
Risk-Based Evidence for Animal Health Policy
Edited by Lisa Boden; Harriet Auty; Thibaud Porphyre; George Cameron Russell; Amy Hagerman; Amy Delgado; John Duncan Grewar		PDF
The Fibroblast Growth Factor Signaling Pathway in Metabolic Regulation, Development, Disease and Repair After Injury
Edited by Zhouguang Wang; Xiaokun Li; Li Lin; Saverio Bellusci; Jin-San Zhang		PDF
Bladder Cancer – A Cinderella Cancer: Advances and Remaining Research Questions
Edited by Mieke Van Hemelrijck; Prashant Patel; Kent William Mouw		PDF
Latest Advances in Glycoengineering
Edited by Yanmei Li; Zhongping Tan		PDF
