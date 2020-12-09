Frontiers eBook releases: December 2020
Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on exercise as a countermeasure to aging, the newest insights on monarch butterfly ecology and conservation, the role of clock genes in diverse pathologies and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.
Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.