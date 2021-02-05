A Special Tribute to Plant Virologist Ricardo Flores Pedauyé

Ricardo Flores Pedauyé (1947-2020)

A cherished member of Frontiers’ editorial community, Dr. Flores was associate editor and member of the editorial boards of Frontiers in Microbiology, Frontiers in Plant Sciences, Viruses, Virus Research, Archives of Virology, RNA Biology, Heliyon, Journal of Plant Pathology and Molecular Plant Pathology. In addition, he was an hoc reviewer for several US, Canadian, Australian and European journals that deal with articles on plant virology. He was also a member of a range of national and international panels for evaluating scientists at universities and research institutes.

Dr. Flores was Chairperson (1993-2004) of the Viroids Study Group of the International Committee for Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV), and vice-president of the Spanish Society for Virology (2007-2013). Among his honors and awards, he was the recipient of the biannual award of the Spanish Society for Virology in 2003, became an honorary member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in 2008, and received the Plaque of Honor of the Spanish Association of Scientists in 2015.

He co-edited and contributed chapters in two books on viroids: Viroids, published in 2003 and edited by Ahmed Hadidi, Ricardo Flores, John W. Randles and Joseph S. Semancik; Viroids and Satellites, published in 2017 and edited by Ahmed Hadidi, Ricardo Flores, John W. Randles and Peter Palukaitis. Viroids was published by CSIRO Publishing with 370 pages. Viroids and Satellites was published by Academic Press/Elsevier with 716 pages.

Ricardo Flores Pedauyé was born and raised in Alicante, Spain on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, about 95 miles (150Km) south of Valencia. He was a Research Professor of the Spanish Research Council (CSIC) at the Institute of Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology, Polytechnic University of Valencia, Valencia, Spain. He received his B.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees in Chemistry from the same university. His major professor for the Ph.D. was Vicente Conejero Tomas and his thesis was on citrus tristeza virus which is one of the most important pathogens affecting citrus. After his appointment at the CSIC in 1980, he spent 1981/1982 on a sabbatical in the United States with Joseph S. Semancik at University of California, Riverside, CA working on properties of a cell-free system for synthesis of citrus exocortis viroid. In that system, linear and circular viroid molecules were synthesized by DNA-dependent RNA polymerase using the viroid RNA as template. From that experience, he decided to devote his research in Spain to working on viroids, the smallest known infectious disease-causing agents of plants. For the last four decades, he has contributed significantly to advancing our knowledge on viroids, including, but not limited to replication, pathogenicity, structure, taxonomy, origin, evolution, and control as well as revealing the viroid etiology of three economically important plant diseases namely, peach latent mosaic, pear blister canker, and chrysanthemum chlorotic mottle.

Dr. Flores was a cultured gentleman, especially knowledgeable about his country’s history, hard-working, generous, kind and hospitable and will be greatly missed in the scientific community.