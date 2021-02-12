Frontiers eBook releases: February 2021

Posted on February 12, 2021 in eBooks, Top News

Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on responses of tea plants to climate change, the newest insights on human-nature interactions, stick insect research in the era of genomics and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.

Development and Application of Novel Genome Engineering Tools in Microbial Biotechnology
Edited by Jiazhang Lian; Yi Wang; Yunzi Luo; Chun Li		PDF
Sudden Cardiac Death and Channelopathies
Edited by Giannis G Baltogiannis; Giulio Conte; Pedro Brugada; Juan Sieira; Gaetano M De Ferrari		PDF
Where Do Cities Come From and Where Are They Going To? Modelling Past and Present Agglomerations to Understand Urban Ways of Life
Edited by Francesca Fulminante; John William Hanson; Scott G Ortman; Luis M. A. Bettencourt		PDF
The Power of Citizen Seismology: Science and Social Impacts
Edited by Remy Bossu; Kate Huihsuan Chen; Wen-Tzong Liang		PDF
Stick Insect Research in the Era of Genomics: Exploring the Evolution of a Mesodiverse Insect Order
Edited by Sven Bradler; Thomas Robert Buckley		PDF
Use of Earth Observations for Actionable Decision Making in the Developing World
Edited by Niall Patrick Hanan; Ashutosh S Limaye; Daniel Eric Irwin		PDF
Human Disorders of PI3K Biology
Edited by Carrie L. Lucas; Stuart G Tangye		PDF
The Azores marine ecosystem: an open window into North Atlantic open ocean and deep-sea environments
Edited by Telmo Morato; Mónica Almeida Silva; Gui Manuel Machado Menezes; Ricardo Serrão Santos; Pedro Afonso; Tony J Pitcher		PDF
Regulation of Gene Expression in Enteropathogenic Bacteria, Volume II
Edited by Dongsheng Zhou; Shihua Wang; Xihui Shen		PDF
Biology-Inspired Engineering and Engineering-Inspired Biology
Edited by Jan-Matthias Braun; Poramate Manoonpong; Xiaofeng Xiong		PDF
The Therapeutic Potential of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Addiction
Edited by Marco Diana; Liana Fattore		PDF
Metabolic Shifting: Nutrition, Exercise and Timing
Edited by Tatiana Zilberter; Piotr Bregestovski; Yuri Zilberter; Antonio Paoli		PDF
Sepsis in Neonates and Children
Edited by Luregn J Schlapbach; Eric Giannoni		PDF
Celebrating 40 Years of the Chilean Society of Pharmacology
Edited by Gonzalo E Yevenes; Jorge Fuentealba; Javier A. Bravo; Guillermo Diaz-Araya; Ramón Sotomayor-Zárate; JENNY LUCY FIEDLER; Miguel Reyes-Parada		PDF
Red Blood Cells at the Mount of Truth: Highlights of the 22nd Meeting of the European Red Cell Research Society
Edited by Anna Bogdanova; Lars Kaestner		PDF
Responses of Tea Plants to Climate Change: From Molecules to Ecosystems
Edited by Wenyan Han; Chaoling Wei; Colin Mark Orians; Selena Ahmed; Marco Landi		PDF
Comorbidity and Autism Spectrum Disorder
Edited by Manuel Fernando Casanova; Emily L. Casanova; Richard Eugene Frye; Christopher Gillberg		PDF
Human-Nature Interactions: Perspectives on Conceptual and Methodological Issues
Edited by Tadhg Eoghan MacIntyre; Juergen Beckmann; Giovanna Calogiuri; Aoife A. Donnelly; Marc Jones; Christopher R Madan; Mike Rogerson; Noel E Brick; Mark Nieuwenhuijsen; Christopher James Gidlow		PDF
Theory- and Evidence-Based Health Promotion Program Planning; Intervention Mapping
Edited by Gerjo Kok; Robert A.C. Ruiter; Maria E. Fernandez; Christine Margaret Markham		PDF
Wildlife Welfare
Edited by Charlotte Lotta Berg; Henrik Lerner; Andrew Butterworth; Chris Walzer		PDF
See all eBooks

Copyright © 2021 Blog at WordPress.com.