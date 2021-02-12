Frontiers eBook releases: February 2021
Download this month's new releases including the latest Special Issues on responses of tea plants to climate change, the newest insights on human-nature interactions, stick insect research in the era of genomics and many more!
Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.
|Development and Application of Novel Genome Engineering Tools in Microbial Biotechnology
Edited by Jiazhang Lian; Yi Wang; Yunzi Luo; Chun Li
|Sudden Cardiac Death and Channelopathies
Edited by Giannis G Baltogiannis; Giulio Conte; Pedro Brugada; Juan Sieira; Gaetano M De Ferrari
|Where Do Cities Come From and Where Are They Going To? Modelling Past and Present Agglomerations to Understand Urban Ways of Life
Edited by Francesca Fulminante; John William Hanson; Scott G Ortman; Luis M. A. Bettencourt
|The Power of Citizen Seismology: Science and Social Impacts
Edited by Remy Bossu; Kate Huihsuan Chen; Wen-Tzong Liang
|Stick Insect Research in the Era of Genomics: Exploring the Evolution of a Mesodiverse Insect Order
Edited by Sven Bradler; Thomas Robert Buckley
|Use of Earth Observations for Actionable Decision Making in the Developing World
Edited by Niall Patrick Hanan; Ashutosh S Limaye; Daniel Eric Irwin
|Human Disorders of PI3K Biology
Edited by Carrie L. Lucas; Stuart G Tangye
|The Azores marine ecosystem: an open window into North Atlantic open ocean and deep-sea environments
Edited by Telmo Morato; Mónica Almeida Silva; Gui Manuel Machado Menezes; Ricardo Serrão Santos; Pedro Afonso; Tony J Pitcher
|Regulation of Gene Expression in Enteropathogenic Bacteria, Volume II
Edited by Dongsheng Zhou; Shihua Wang; Xihui Shen
|Biology-Inspired Engineering and Engineering-Inspired Biology
Edited by Jan-Matthias Braun; Poramate Manoonpong; Xiaofeng Xiong
|The Therapeutic Potential of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation in Addiction
Edited by Marco Diana; Liana Fattore
|Metabolic Shifting: Nutrition, Exercise and Timing
Edited by Tatiana Zilberter; Piotr Bregestovski; Yuri Zilberter; Antonio Paoli
|Sepsis in Neonates and Children
Edited by Luregn J Schlapbach; Eric Giannoni
|Celebrating 40 Years of the Chilean Society of Pharmacology
Edited by Gonzalo E Yevenes; Jorge Fuentealba; Javier A. Bravo; Guillermo Diaz-Araya; Ramón Sotomayor-Zárate; JENNY LUCY FIEDLER; Miguel Reyes-Parada
|Red Blood Cells at the Mount of Truth: Highlights of the 22nd Meeting of the European Red Cell Research Society
Edited by Anna Bogdanova; Lars Kaestner
|Responses of Tea Plants to Climate Change: From Molecules to Ecosystems
Edited by Wenyan Han; Chaoling Wei; Colin Mark Orians; Selena Ahmed; Marco Landi
|Comorbidity and Autism Spectrum Disorder
Edited by Manuel Fernando Casanova; Emily L. Casanova; Richard Eugene Frye; Christopher Gillberg
|Human-Nature Interactions: Perspectives on Conceptual and Methodological Issues
Edited by Tadhg Eoghan MacIntyre; Juergen Beckmann; Giovanna Calogiuri; Aoife A. Donnelly; Marc Jones; Christopher R Madan; Mike Rogerson; Noel E Brick; Mark Nieuwenhuijsen; Christopher James Gidlow
|Theory- and Evidence-Based Health Promotion Program Planning; Intervention Mapping
Edited by Gerjo Kok; Robert A.C. Ruiter; Maria E. Fernandez; Christine Margaret Markham
|Wildlife Welfare
Edited by Charlotte Lotta Berg; Henrik Lerner; Andrew Butterworth; Chris Walzer