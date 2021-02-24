Chemistry Chief Editor elected as Fellow for the American Association for the Advancement of Science

Professor Steve Suib

We are extremely honored to announce that Professor Steve Suib, Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Chemistry has been recently elected as a Fellow for the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Prof. Suib Suib was elected “for his contributions to ceramics, catalysts, surfaces and other materials of industrial significance”. Prof. Suib mentioned being proud that his fundamental work has been recognized as having a practical impact. (UConn News)

Professor Suib’s research focused on molecular synthesis via green chemistry methods, with a focus on redox catalytic cycles, including (but not limited to) CO2 activation, water splitting, and biomass conversion. His work furthermore involves micro- and nanoporous materials, in particular zeolites.

Steve Suib is Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor at the University of Connecticut Mansfield, and Director of the Institute of Materials Science of the university. He received his PhD from the University of Illinois at Champaign Urbana with Galen D. Stucky and performed postdoctoral with Larry R. Faulkner.

Professor Suib received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career such as the University of Connecticut Alumni Excellence in Research Award in 1993, followed by the SUNY Outstanding Achievement Award in 1998. For his work on zeolites, he was offered the Chemical Pioneer Award in 2005, the Northeast Region Award from the American Chemical Society in 2009 and the Connecticut Medal of Science in 2011 for his outstanding work in the fields of catalysis and materials science. He finally received the Excellence in Catalysis Award from the Catalysis Society of Metropolitan New York in 2017.

The virtual induction ceremony took place on Saturday 13th February 2021, following the AAAS Annual Meeting. The AAAS was funded in 1848 and was the first permanent organization to promote the development of science. Its motto is to “advance science, engineering, and innovation throughout the world for the benefit of all people.” The tradition of electing fellows started in 1874, and highly distinguished scientists, such as Thomas Edison (1878), Margaret Mead (1934), Grace Hopper (1963) and recent Nobel Prize Laureates Jennifer Doudna and Charles Rice were elected AAAS Fellows.