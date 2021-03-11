Frontiers eBook releases: March 2021

Posted on March 11, 2021 in eBooks, Top News

Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on disease management for Fusarium wilt in bananas, the newest insights on health and disease in free-ranging and captive wildlife, novel molecular targets for the treatment of pain and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.

Host And Pathogen Mechanisms Underpinning Viral Ecology And Emerging Infections
Edited by Declan C Schroeder; Jim L Van Etten; Ian M Jones; Janusz Tadeusz Paweska; Zhengli Shi; Ahmed Sayed Abdel-Moneim		PDF
Fusarium wilt of Banana, a Recurring Threat to Global Banana Production
Edited by Gert HJ Kema; Andre Drenth; Miguel Dita; Kees Jansen; Sietze Renze Vellema; Jetse Stoorvogel		PDF
Compulsory Interventions in Psychiatry: an Overview on the Current Situation and Recommendations for Prevention and Adequate Use
Edited by Christian Huber; Andres Ricardo Schneeberger		PDF
Monocyte Heterogeneity and Function
Edited by Pierre Guermonprez; Florent Ginhoux; Alexander Mildner; Emmanuel L Gautier; Andreas Schlitzer; Claudia Jakubzick; Chen Varol; Calum C Bain		PDF
Dynamic Functioning of Resting State Networks in Physiological and Pathological Conditions
Edited by Roberto Esposito; Filippo Cieri; Nicoletta Cera; Dante Mantini; Alessandra Griffa		PDF
New Challenges in the Research of Academic Achievement: Measures, Methods, and Results
Edited by JUAN LUIS CASTEJON; José Carlos Núñez; Raquel Gilar-Corbi; Iván Manuel Jorrín Abellán		PDF
Health and Disease in Free-Ranging and Captive Wildlife
Edited by Robert James Ossiboff; Nicole Indra Stacy; Francesco Carlo Origgi		PDF
Food-Based Dietary Guidelines: The Relevance of Nutrient Density and a Healthy Diet Score
Edited by Ellen GHM Van Den Heuvel; Lisette Cornelia Petronella Gerardina Maria De Groot; Monique Maria Raats; Jan Steijns; Edith Feskens; Inge Tetens		PDF
Computational Epigenetics in Human Diseases, Cell Differentiation, and Cell Reprogramming, Volume I
Edited by Jianzhong Su; Meng Zhou; Yongchun Zuo; Xiaotian Zhang		PDF
Duckweed: Biological Chemistry and Applications
Edited by Marvin Edelman; Klaus J Appenroth; K Sowjanya Sree		PDF
Tumor Cell Metabolism and Autophagy as Therapeutic Targets
Edited by Carlos Pérez-Plasencia; Nadia Judith Jacobo-Herrera; Luis Enrique Gomez-Quiroz		PDF
Saliva and Oral Microbiota: From Physiology to Diagnostic and Therapeutic Implications
Edited by Andrea Santarelli; Lorenzo Lo Muzio; David Wong		PDF
Current Challenges in Vaccinology
Edited by Ursula Wiedermann; Rita Carsetti; Ed C Lavelle; Winfried F Pickl		PDF
Assessment of Psychological Functioning and Risk in Healthcare Settings
Edited by Silvia Salcuni; Daniela Di Riso; Jian-Bin Li		PDF
Cutting Edge Methodologies in Experimental Cardiovascular Research
Edited by Gabriela Kania; Przemysław Błyszczuk; Kenneth Boheler		PDF
Role of Diet, Physical Activity and Immune System in Parkinson’s Disease
Edited by Giovanni Albani; Salvatore Albani; Ali Keshavarzian		PDF
Novel Molecular Targets for the Treatment of Pain
Edited by Tally Largent-Milnes; John Michael Streicher; Meritxell Canals		PDF
Fertility Preservation in Asia
Edited by SEIDO TAKAE; Nao Suzuki; Jung Ryeol Lee		PDF
Current Topics in Marine Organic Biogeochemical Research
Edited by Carol Arnosti; Thorsten Dittmar; Kai-Uwe Hinrichs; Cindy Lee; Stuart Wakeham		PDF
Advancing Our Understanding of Structure and Function in the Brain: Developing Novel Approaches for Network Inference and Emergent Phenomena
Edited by Chris G. Antonopoulos; Nicolás Rubido; Antonio Batista; Murilo S. Baptista		PDF
Multimodal Mating Signals: Evolution, Genetics and Physiological Background
Edited by Astrid T Groot; Varvara Yu. Vedenina		PDF
See all eBooks

Copyright © 2021 Blog at WordPress.com.