Frontiers eBook releases: March 2021

|Host And Pathogen Mechanisms Underpinning Viral Ecology And Emerging Infections
Edited by Declan C Schroeder; Jim L Van Etten; Ian M Jones; Janusz Tadeusz Paweska; Zhengli Shi; Ahmed Sayed Abdel-Moneim
|Fusarium wilt of Banana, a Recurring Threat to Global Banana Production
Edited by Gert HJ Kema; Andre Drenth; Miguel Dita; Kees Jansen; Sietze Renze Vellema; Jetse Stoorvogel
|Compulsory Interventions in Psychiatry: an Overview on the Current Situation and Recommendations for Prevention and Adequate Use
Edited by Christian Huber; Andres Ricardo Schneeberger
|Monocyte Heterogeneity and Function
Edited by Pierre Guermonprez; Florent Ginhoux; Alexander Mildner; Emmanuel L Gautier; Andreas Schlitzer; Claudia Jakubzick; Chen Varol; Calum C Bain
|Dynamic Functioning of Resting State Networks in Physiological and Pathological Conditions
Edited by Roberto Esposito; Filippo Cieri; Nicoletta Cera; Dante Mantini; Alessandra Griffa
|New Challenges in the Research of Academic Achievement: Measures, Methods, and Results
Edited by JUAN LUIS CASTEJON; José Carlos Núñez; Raquel Gilar-Corbi; Iván Manuel Jorrín Abellán
|Health and Disease in Free-Ranging and Captive Wildlife
Edited by Robert James Ossiboff; Nicole Indra Stacy; Francesco Carlo Origgi
|Food-Based Dietary Guidelines: The Relevance of Nutrient Density and a Healthy Diet Score
Edited by Ellen GHM Van Den Heuvel; Lisette Cornelia Petronella Gerardina Maria De Groot; Monique Maria Raats; Jan Steijns; Edith Feskens; Inge Tetens
|Computational Epigenetics in Human Diseases, Cell Differentiation, and Cell Reprogramming, Volume I
Edited by Jianzhong Su; Meng Zhou; Yongchun Zuo; Xiaotian Zhang
|Duckweed: Biological Chemistry and Applications
Edited by Marvin Edelman; Klaus J Appenroth; K Sowjanya Sree
|Tumor Cell Metabolism and Autophagy as Therapeutic Targets
Edited by Carlos Pérez-Plasencia; Nadia Judith Jacobo-Herrera; Luis Enrique Gomez-Quiroz
|Saliva and Oral Microbiota: From Physiology to Diagnostic and Therapeutic Implications
Edited by Andrea Santarelli; Lorenzo Lo Muzio; David Wong
|Current Challenges in Vaccinology
Edited by Ursula Wiedermann; Rita Carsetti; Ed C Lavelle; Winfried F Pickl
|Assessment of Psychological Functioning and Risk in Healthcare Settings
Edited by Silvia Salcuni; Daniela Di Riso; Jian-Bin Li
|Cutting Edge Methodologies in Experimental Cardiovascular Research
Edited by Gabriela Kania; Przemysław Błyszczuk; Kenneth Boheler
|Role of Diet, Physical Activity and Immune System in Parkinson’s Disease
Edited by Giovanni Albani; Salvatore Albani; Ali Keshavarzian
|Novel Molecular Targets for the Treatment of Pain
Edited by Tally Largent-Milnes; John Michael Streicher; Meritxell Canals
|Fertility Preservation in Asia
Edited by SEIDO TAKAE; Nao Suzuki; Jung Ryeol Lee
|Current Topics in Marine Organic Biogeochemical Research
Edited by Carol Arnosti; Thorsten Dittmar; Kai-Uwe Hinrichs; Cindy Lee; Stuart Wakeham
|Advancing Our Understanding of Structure and Function in the Brain: Developing Novel Approaches for Network Inference and Emergent Phenomena
Edited by Chris G. Antonopoulos; Nicolás Rubido; Antonio Batista; Murilo S. Baptista
|Multimodal Mating Signals: Evolution, Genetics and Physiological Background
Edited by Astrid T Groot; Varvara Yu. Vedenina