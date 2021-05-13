Frontiers eBook releases: May 2021

Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on pacific deep-sea discoveries, rock avalanches and their impact on ensuing processes of landscape evolution, recent developments in therapies and diagnostic tools for skin cancer and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.

Nutritional Intervention for the Intestinal Health of Young Monogastric Animals
Edited by Sung Woo Kim; Rajesh Jha		PDF
Psychological and Motor Associations in Sports Performance: A Mental Approach to Sports
Edited by Marinella Coco; Alessandro Quartiroli; Donatella Di Corrado		PDF
From Thinker to Doer: Creativity, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Maker, and Venture Capital
Edited by Yenchun Jim Wu; Chih-Hung Yuan; Mu-Yen Chen		PDF
Neurogastroenterology – Focus on the Gut-Brain Axis
Edited by Guillaume Gourcerol; Yvette France Taché; Andreas Stengel		PDF
New Insights into Salinity Sensing, Signaling and Adaptation in Plants
Edited by Giovanni Stefano; Jayakumar Bose; Camilla Hill; Honghong Wu		PDF
The Role of the Lymphatic System in Lipid and Energy Metabolism, and Immune Homeostasis During Obesity and Diabetes
Edited by Vincenza Cifarelli; Hong Chen; Joshua Scallan		PDF
The Impact of Tumor Extracellular Matrix Cross-Talk on Cancer Hallmarks
Edited by Hamid Morjani; Fawzi Aoudjit; Nils Cordes; Monique Dontenwill; Rafael Fridman; Erik Maquoi; Frederic Saltel; Sophie TARTARE-DECKERT		PDF
Novel Psychoactive Drugs – The Saga Continues…
Edited by Aviv M Weinstein; Liana Fattore		PDF
Concussion
Edited by Jack Tsao; Jennifer R Pryweller; Richard J Servatius; Henrik Zetterberg		PDF
Bacteriophages Isolation From The Environment And Their Antimicrobial Therapeutic Potential
Edited by Krishna Khairnar; Robert Czajkowski; Sutthirat Sitthisak; Krishna Mohan Poluri		PDF
Recent Developments in Therapies and Diagnostic Tools for Melanoma and Non-melanoma Skin Cancer
Edited by Taku Fujimura; Yasuhiro Fujisawa; Atsushi Otsuka; Nikolas K Haass		PDF
Pacific Deep-Sea Discoveries: Geological and Biological Exploration, Patterns, and Processes
Edited by Randi D Rotjan; Diva Amon; William W Chadwick; Stephen Hammond		PDF
Immune Responses to Persistent or Recurrent Antigens: Implications for Immunological Memory and Immunotherapy
Edited by Alejandra Pera; Stefano Caserta		PDF
Machine Learning and Network-Driven Integrative Genomics
Edited by Mehdi Pirooznia; Richard S Lee; Shizhong Han		PDF
Cooperation and Coordination in the Family
Edited by Rufus Johnstone; James L Savage; Camilla Anne Hinde		PDF
Rock Avalanches
Edited by O. Adrian Pfiffner; John Joseph Clague; Reginald Leonhard Hermanns; Tim Davies		PDF
Brain-inspired Machine Learning and Computation for Brain-Behavior Analysis
Edited by Rong Chen; Tianyi Yan; Yiannis Ventikos		PDF
Lipid Nanoparticles as a Novel Strategy to Deliver Bioactive Molecules
Edited by Alan Talevi; Guillermo Raul Castro; Nelson Duran		PDF
Cytomegalovirus Pathogenesis and Host Interactions
Edited by Emma Poole; Michael Nevels		PDF
Molecular Mechanisms of Retinal Cell Degeneration and Regeneration
Edited by Glenn Prazere Lobo; Manas R Biswal; Altaf A Kondkar		PDF
Enzyme or Whole Cell Immobilization for Efficient Biocatalysis: Focusing on Novel Supporting Platforms and Immobilization Techniques
Edited by Wen-Yong Lou; Jun Ge; Changzhu Wu; Jesús Fernández Lucas		PDF
