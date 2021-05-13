Frontiers eBook releases: May 2021
Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on pacific deep-sea discoveries, rock avalanches and their impact on ensuing processes of landscape evolution, recent developments in therapies and diagnostic tools for skin cancer and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.
Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.