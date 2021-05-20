Durham University has joined the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal.

We are delighted to announce that Durham University has joined the national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers.

Durham University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, Durham University Library has entered into an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, eligible authors from Durham may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to the author, and with a simplified process.

Eligible authors are:

Corresponding authors from Durham University of articles acknowledging funding from one of the UK Research Councils (AHRC, BBSRC, EPSRC, ESRC, MRC, NERC, STFC) or the Wellcome Trust

They will benefit from streamlined invoicing processes, relieving them of the responsibility of payment. Furthermore, Durham University will benefit from a 10% discount on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles covered by this agreement.

It is hoped that this agreement will further encourage Durham University authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research, to the benefit of the scholarly community and the public at large, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this agreement, please select ‘Durham University’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article and also make sure that you provide your grant information (including grant code). Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with Durham University and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit https://durham-uk.libguides.com/open_research/publishingOA/publisherdeals or contact openaccess.publishing@durham.ac.uk

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organization.