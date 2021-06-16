Frontiers eBook releases: June 2021
Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on treatment options for autoimmune skin diseases, small scale spatial and temporal patterns in plankton, management of fungal wheat diseases, issues surrounding psychological distress among university students, recent advances is road safety planning and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.
Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.
|Changing Arctic Ocean
Edited by Roxana Suehring; Penelope Kate Lindeque; Kirsty C. Crocket; Christian März
|Interaction of Pathogenic Escherichia coli with the Host: Pathogenomics, Virulence and Antibiotic Resistance
Edited by Tânia Aparecida Tardelli Gomes; Ulrich Dobrindt; Mauricio J. Farfan; Roxane M Piazza
|Analytical Chemistry Editor’s Pick 2021
Edited by Serge Cosnier; Huangxian Ju
|Understanding and Bridging the Gap between Neuromorphic Computing and Machine Learning
Edited by Lei Deng; Kaushik Roy; Huajin Tang
|Connecting Mountain Hydroclimate Through the American Cordilleras
Edited by Alfonso Fernandez; Michel Baraer; Bryan G. Mark
|Biogeochemistry of Anthropogenic Particles
Edited by Denise M Mitrano; Antonia Praetorius; Gaetane LESPES; Vera I Slaveykova
|Development of Healthy and Nutritious Cereals: Recent Insights on Molecular Advances in Breeding
Edited by Mallikarjuna Swamy; Balram Marathi; Ana I.F. Ribeiro-Barros; Felipe Klein Ricachenevsky
|Skin Autoimmunity
Edited by Ralf J Ludwig; Katja Bieber; Christian David Sadik; Michael P. Schön; Gang Wang; Karin Loser
|Recent Advances in Electroreception and Electrogeneration
Edited by Maurice Chacron; Michael R Markham
|Small Scale Spatial and Temporal Patterns in Particles, Plankton, and Other Organisms
Edited by Aditya R Nayak; Houshuo Jiang; Lee Karp-Boss; James Michael Sullivan; David Murphy; Margaret Byron; Malcolm McFarland
|Advanced Microbial Biotechnologies For Sustainable Agriculture
Edited by Ying Ma; Miroslav Vosatka; Christopher Rensing; Helena Freitas
|HTLV-1: Addressing Unmet Research Needs
Edited by Louis M. Mansky; Wei Zhang
|Head & Neck Cancer and Esophageal Cancer: From Biosignatures to Therapeutics
Edited by Victor C. Kok; Cheng-Chia Yu; Jorge A.R. Salvador
|Towards a Local Realist View of the Quantum Phenomenon
Edited by Alberto Casado; ANA MARIA CETTO; Karl Hess; Andrea Valdés-Hernández
|CRISPR-Cas in Agriculture: Opportunities and Challenges
Edited by Sandeep Kumar; Hiroshi Ezura; Vladimir Nekrasov; Linda Ann Rymarquis
|Fungal Wheat Diseases: Etiology, Breeding, and Integrated Management
Edited by Maria Rosa Simon; Andreas Börner; Paul Christiaan Struik
|Psychological Distress among University Students
Edited by Man Cheung Chung; Antonella Granieri
|Telemedicine during and beyond COVID-19
Edited by Sonu Menachem Maimonides Bhaskar; Maciej Banach; Robert Weissert; Shikha Mittoo; Alma Nurtazina
|“After Industry” – The Economic and Social Consequences of Deindustrialization
Edited by Jon Warren; Carol Stephenson; Jonathan Wistow
|Advances in Road Safety Planning
Edited by Krzysztof Goniewicz; Frederick M Burkle; Dorota Lasota
|Behavior and Welfare of the Individual Within Large, Commercially-Relevant Groups
Edited by Michael Toscano; Dana L. M. Campbell; Rebecca K Meagher