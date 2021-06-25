The European Hernia Society selects Frontiers as official Publishing Partner

The European Hernia Society (EHS) has officially chosen Frontiers as the publisher of its new journal, Journal of Abdominal Wall Surgery (JAWS). The partnership agreement between the two organizations will run from June 2021. The Journal of Abdominal Wall Surgery will be the first official journal of the EHS and will officially launch on Frontiers’ open-access platform in July 2021.

The launch of the journal marks an important moment in the society’s long history, which was founded in 1979 to promote: ‘abdominal wall surgery, the study of anatomic, physiologic and therapeutic problems related to the pathology of the abdominal wall.” Manuel López-Cano, who brings a wealth of experience to the role, will lead the journal as Editor-in-Chief. He commented: “The Journal of Abdominal Wall Surgery (JAWS) was born from an ambitious project within the European Hernia Society whose central idea is to be an organ of scientific expression for all surgeons around the globe interested in abdominal wall surgery. Abdominal wall surgery is probably one of the surgeries that a surgeon will perform the most throughout their professional life. For this reason, we need to share and make visible the scientific production in this specific area of surgery. Sharing ideas, exchanging knowledge, promoting clinical and basic research within a context of equality, equity and diversity are the essential guidelines of JAWS. JAWS is open, come in and share.”

The EHS said it selected Frontiers as its official partner for the project due to Frontiers’ outstanding editorial services, experience publishing society journals, and advanced publishing technology.

Dr. Fred Fenter, chief executive editor at Frontiers, commented: “For more than thirty years, the European Hernia Society has been devoted to improving patient care and advancing the community both in terms of scientific research and clinical insights. We are incredibly pleased to welcome them onto our open-access platform and look forward to working closely with the organization in the coming years.”

Frontiers Publishing Partnerships launched in 2020 to help facilitate open access for society journals. The Journal of Abdominal Wall Surgery will be the eighth society journal to join the Frontiers family of publishing partners since then. Recent agreements have also included the Geological Society of London, the Swiss School of Public Health, and the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, among others.

