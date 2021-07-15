Summer travel: Research Topics on Transportation
Traveling this summer? As many countries open up to tourists, we are highlighting the most recent Research Topics on transportation. Enjoy research spanning from app-based transit and sustainable mobility in the post-COVID-19 era to medical travel and aerospace health and safety. Check out our curated list of the best Research Topics addressing these issues!
Research Topics:
Artificial Intelligence in Transport and Logistics
Safety, Risk and Uncertainties in Transportation and Transit Systems
Sustainable Mobility in the Post-COVID-19 Era: Consumer Behaviors, Decision Analysis, Business Models, and Policy Incentives
Aerospace Health and Safety: Today and the Future
Sustainability in Transportation and Transit Systems
Human Mobility and Transportation Impacts due to COVID-19