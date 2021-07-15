Summer travel: Research Topics on Transportation

Posted on July 15, 2021 in Artificial intelligence, Engineering, Research topics

Traveling this summer? As many countries open up to tourists, we are highlighting the most recent Research Topics on transportation. Enjoy research spanning from app-based transit and sustainable mobility in the post-COVID-19 era to medical travel and aerospace health and safety. Check out our curated list of the best Research Topics addressing these issues!

Research Topics:

Collaborative Transportation

Artificial Intelligence in Transport and Logistics

Safety, Risk and Uncertainties in Transportation and Transit Systems

Sustainable Mobility in the Post-COVID-19 Era: Consumer Behaviors, Decision Analysis, Business Models, and Policy Incentives

The Future of Integrated Manufacturing and Transportation

Aerospace Health and Safety: Today and the Future

Sustainability in Transportation and Transit Systems

Human Mobility and Transportation Impacts due to COVID-19

Transportation and Public Health

Transport Demand Management in the Era of App-influenced Mobility

Global Health and Medical Travel

Advances in Planning for Emerging Transportation Technologies: Towards Automation, Connectivity, and Electric Propulsion

COVID-19 and the Role of Human Mobility and Transportation Systems

Copyright © 2021 Blog at WordPress.com.