Frontiers eBook releases: July 2021

Posted on July 16, 2021 in eBooks, Top News

Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on applications of fluorescence in surgery and interventional diagnostics, the influence of muscle-tendon interaction on aging and disease, the impact of microplastics in marine environments, new perspectives on social interaction in neuropsychiatry, recent advances in mass producing gluten free foods and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Synaptic Loss and Neurodegeneration
Edited by Marie-Ève Tremblay; Jaichandar (Jai) Subramanian		PDF
The Baltic Sea Region in Transition
Edited by Marcus Reckermann; Markus Meier; Martin Stendel		PDF
Conservation and Management of Large Carnivores – Local Insights for Global Challenges
Edited by Tasos Hovardas; Stephen Redpath; José Vicente López-Bao; Vincenzo Penteriani; Arie Trouwborst		PDF
Energy Market and Energy Transition: Dynamics and Prospects
Edited by Xunpeng (Roc) Shi; Phoumin Han; Qiang Ji; Farhad Taghizadeh-Hesary; Dayong Zhang		PDF
Microplastics in the Marine Environment: Sources, Distribution, Biological Effects and Socio-Economic Impacts
Edited by André Ricardo Araújo Lima; Juliana Assunção Ivar do Sul; João P. G. L. Frias; Cristina Panti		PDF
Toward a More Representative Brain: the Importance and Absence of Diversity in Human Neuroscience Research Across the Lifespan
Edited by Lisa L Barnes; Audrey Duarte; Margaret A Sheridan; M. Natasha Rajah		PDF
Brain-Targeted Autoimmunity: Beyond Multiple Sclerosis
Edited by Serge Nataf; Roland S. LIBLAU; Guillaume DOROTHEE; Stéphane Hunot		PDF
Sensory Processing Across the Lifespan: A 25-Year Initiative to Understand Neurophysiology, Behaviors and Treatment Effectiveness for Sensory Processing
Edited by Lucy Jane Miller; Elysa Jill Marco; Stephen Camarata		PDF
Science and Applications of Coastal Remote Sensing
Edited by Kevin Ross Turpie; Tiffany Kay Moisan; Kristin B. Byrd; Steven G. Ackleson		PDF
Contact mechanics perspective of tribology
Edited by Irina Goryacheva; Marco Paggi; Valentin L. Popov		PDF
HIV-1 Genetic Diversity
Edited by Kok Keng Tee; Joris Hemelaar; Michael M Thomson		PDF
Frontiers in Neurorobotics – Editor’s Pick 2021
Edited by Florian Röhrbein		PDF
Interactions of the Nervous System with Bacteria
Edited by Elisa L Hill-Yardin; Mastura Monif; Andreas Martin Grabrucker; Ruth Ann Luna; Ashley Edwin Franks		PDF
Gluten, from Plant to Plate: Implications for People with Celiac Disease
Edited by Michelle Lisa Colgrave; Katharina Anne Scherf; Melanie Downs; Alberto Caminero		PDF
Emerging Biomarkers for NSCLC: Recent Advances in Diagnosis and Therapy
Edited by Umberto Malapelle; Etienne Giroux Leprieur, MD, PhD; Christian Rolfo, MD, PhD, MBA; Paul Takam Kamga; Marius Tresor Chiasseu		PDF
Systems Pharmacology and Traditional Chinese Medicine
Edited by Aiping Lu; Yonghua Wang; Wei Zhou		PDF
Blood Flow Restriction: Rehabilitation to Performance
Edited by Stephen D Patterson; Jamie F Burr; Stuart Warmington		PDF
Muscle and Tendon Plasticity and Interaction in Physiological and Pathological Conditions
Edited by Adamantios Arampatzis; Kiros Karamanidis; Olivier Seynnes; Sebastian Bohm; Falk Mersmann		PDF
Social Interaction in Neuropsychiatry
Edited by Leonhard Schilbach; Danilo Bzdok; Victoria Leong; Elizabeth Redcay; Frieder Michel Paulus; Kevin A Pelphrey		PDF
Explicit and Implicit Emotion Processing: Neural Basis, Perceptual and Cognitive Mechanisms
Edited by Giulia Mattavelli; Alessia Celeghin; Noemi Mazzoni		PDF
Applications of Fluorescence in Surgery and Interventional Diagnostics
Edited by Mark Preul; Evgenii Belykh; David Leslie Carr-Locke; Quyen Nguyen		PDF
