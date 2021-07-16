Frontiers eBook releases: July 2021
|Synaptic Loss and Neurodegeneration
Edited by Marie-Ève Tremblay; Jaichandar (Jai) Subramanian
|The Baltic Sea Region in Transition
Edited by Marcus Reckermann; Markus Meier; Martin Stendel
|Conservation and Management of Large Carnivores – Local Insights for Global Challenges
Edited by Tasos Hovardas; Stephen Redpath; José Vicente López-Bao; Vincenzo Penteriani; Arie Trouwborst
|Energy Market and Energy Transition: Dynamics and Prospects
Edited by Xunpeng (Roc) Shi; Phoumin Han; Qiang Ji; Farhad Taghizadeh-Hesary; Dayong Zhang
|Microplastics in the Marine Environment: Sources, Distribution, Biological Effects and Socio-Economic Impacts
Edited by André Ricardo Araújo Lima; Juliana Assunção Ivar do Sul; João P. G. L. Frias; Cristina Panti
|Toward a More Representative Brain: the Importance and Absence of Diversity in Human Neuroscience Research Across the Lifespan
Edited by Lisa L Barnes; Audrey Duarte; Margaret A Sheridan; M. Natasha Rajah
|Brain-Targeted Autoimmunity: Beyond Multiple Sclerosis
Edited by Serge Nataf; Roland S. LIBLAU; Guillaume DOROTHEE; Stéphane Hunot
|Sensory Processing Across the Lifespan: A 25-Year Initiative to Understand Neurophysiology, Behaviors and Treatment Effectiveness for Sensory Processing
Edited by Lucy Jane Miller; Elysa Jill Marco; Stephen Camarata
|Science and Applications of Coastal Remote Sensing
Edited by Kevin Ross Turpie; Tiffany Kay Moisan; Kristin B. Byrd; Steven G. Ackleson
|Contact mechanics perspective of tribology
Edited by Irina Goryacheva; Marco Paggi; Valentin L. Popov
|HIV-1 Genetic Diversity
Edited by Kok Keng Tee; Joris Hemelaar; Michael M Thomson
|Frontiers in Neurorobotics – Editor’s Pick 2021
Edited by Florian Röhrbein
|Interactions of the Nervous System with Bacteria
Edited by Elisa L Hill-Yardin; Mastura Monif; Andreas Martin Grabrucker; Ruth Ann Luna; Ashley Edwin Franks
|Gluten, from Plant to Plate: Implications for People with Celiac Disease
Edited by Michelle Lisa Colgrave; Katharina Anne Scherf; Melanie Downs; Alberto Caminero
|Emerging Biomarkers for NSCLC: Recent Advances in Diagnosis and Therapy
Edited by Umberto Malapelle; Etienne Giroux Leprieur, MD, PhD; Christian Rolfo, MD, PhD, MBA; Paul Takam Kamga; Marius Tresor Chiasseu
|Systems Pharmacology and Traditional Chinese Medicine
Edited by Aiping Lu; Yonghua Wang; Wei Zhou
|Blood Flow Restriction: Rehabilitation to Performance
Edited by Stephen D Patterson; Jamie F Burr; Stuart Warmington
|Muscle and Tendon Plasticity and Interaction in Physiological and Pathological Conditions
Edited by Adamantios Arampatzis; Kiros Karamanidis; Olivier Seynnes; Sebastian Bohm; Falk Mersmann
|Social Interaction in Neuropsychiatry
Edited by Leonhard Schilbach; Danilo Bzdok; Victoria Leong; Elizabeth Redcay; Frieder Michel Paulus; Kevin A Pelphrey
|Explicit and Implicit Emotion Processing: Neural Basis, Perceptual and Cognitive Mechanisms
Edited by Giulia Mattavelli; Alessia Celeghin; Noemi Mazzoni
|Applications of Fluorescence in Surgery and Interventional Diagnostics
Edited by Mark Preul; Evgenii Belykh; David Leslie Carr-Locke; Quyen Nguyen