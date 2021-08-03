Frontiers eBook releases: August 2021

Posted on August 3, 2021 in eBooks, Top News

Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on novel insights into the responses of the plant microbiome to abiotic factors, new perspectives on the value of food loss and waste, the impact of improved animal welfare on farm animal productivity, recent advances in silk science and technology, brain imaging methods Editor’s Pick 2021 and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing a Special Issue around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.

Animal Welfare Assessment: Edition 1
Edited by Edward Narayan; Alan J Tilbrook; Alan G McElligott		PDF
Frontiers in Synaptic Neuroscience – Editor’s Pick 2021
Edited by P. Jesper Sjöström		PDF
Grief Disorders: Clinical, Cultural, and Epidemiological Aspects
Edited by Clare Killikelly; Geert E. Smid; Birgit Wagner		PDF
Novel Insights into the Responses of the Plant Microbiome to Abiotic Factors
Edited by Collin M Timm; Tomislav Cernava; Feth el Zahar Haichar; Jia Liu		PDF
Traditional Chinese Medicine: Traditional Medicine and Cardiovascular/Complex diseases – Volume I
Edited by Jing-Yan Han; Gerald A Meininger		PDF
2021 Frontiers in Physics Editor’s pick
Edited by Alex Hansen		PDF
Applied Nuclear Physics at Accelerators
Edited by Marco Durante; Vincenzo Patera; Yolanda Prezado		PDF
The Value of Food Loss and Waste: Not All Food Is Created Equal
Edited by Karen A. Cooper; Namy Espinoza Orias; Alexi Sara Ernstoff; Ian Vázquez-Rowe; Christian John Reynolds; Rubén Aldaco		PDF
Brain Imaging Methods Editor’s Pick 2021
Edited by Vince D Calhoun		PDF
Frontiers in Neuroanatomy – Editor’s Pick 2021
Edited by Javier DeFelipe		PDF
Molecular Signalling and Pathways Editor’s Picks 2021
Edited by Jean-Marc Taymans		PDF
Evolutionary Mechanisms of Infectious Diseases
Edited by Yufeng Wang; Zhan Zhou; Jianying Gu		PDF
Frontiers in Silk Science and Technology
Edited by Nicola Maria Pugno; Antonella Motta; David Kaplan		PDF
Emerging Technologies with High Impact for Ocean Sciences, Ecosystem Management, and Environmental Conservation
Edited by Oscar Pizarro; Leonard Pace		PDF
Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience Editor’s Pick 2021
Edited by Elizabeth B Torres		PDF
Comparative Genomics and Functional Genomics Analyses in Plants
Edited by Xiaoming Song; Wei Chen; Weike Duan; Zhiyong Liu; Hongjian Wan; Rong Zhou		PDF
Cellular Neurophysiology Editors’ Pick 2021
Edited by Enrico Cherubini; Arianna Maffei		PDF
Cellular Neuropathology Editor’s Pick 2021
Edited by Dirk M. Hermann		PDF
Molecular Mechanisms of Pathogen-Driven Infectious and Neoplastic Diseases
Edited by Giulia De Falco; Davide Gibellini; Pier Paolo Piccaluga; Paul Gerard Murray; Sam Mbulaiteye		PDF
Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience – Editor’s Pick 2021
Edited by Nuno Sousa		PDF
See all eBooks

Copyright © 2021 Blog at WordPress.com.