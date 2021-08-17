Going for gold: Research Topics on the Olympic and Paralympic games
Did you tune into the Olympics or Paralympics this month? Were you left in awe by the athletes? Curious about the science behind the games? We have curated a list of our best Research Topics on everything Olympic and Paralympic. Enjoy research spanning from the latest insights on new addition sports climbing and athlete hydration strategies to para-athlete mental health and sustainability in sports mega-events.
Research Topics:
Towards Tokyo 2020: What will contribute to Optimal Olympic Athlete Performance?
The Effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Sport: Mental Health Implications on Athletes, Coaches and Support Staff
Endurance and Ultra-Endurance Sports in Extreme Conditions: Physiological and Pathophysiological Issues
Sport Management and Natural Resources: Benefits and Sacrifices in Exchange
Rio, Tokyo paralympic games and beyond: how to prepare athletes with motor disabilities for peaking
Training and Testing in Climbing
Understanding & Improving Performance in Strength Sports
Sport Mega-Events and The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
Personalized Sport and Exercise Nutrition
Elevating Sport Performance to New Heights with Innovative ‘Live Low – Train High’ Altitude Training
Traditional Sporting Games and Play: Enhancing Cultural Diversity, Emotional Well-being, Interpersonal Relationships and Intelligent Decisions
Case Reports in Sports Science: Sharing Experiences to Help Coaches Better Approach Professional Athletes
Hydration Strategies and Monitoring in Recreational and Competitive Athletes
The Reciprocal Relationship Between Sleep and Stress in Elite Athletes
Exploring Para-Athlete Mental Health and Wellbeing