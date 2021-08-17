Going for gold: Research Topics on the Olympic and Paralympic games

Did you tune into the Olympics or Paralympics this month? Were you left in awe by the athletes? Curious about the science behind the games? We have curated a list of our best Research Topics on everything Olympic and Paralympic. Enjoy research spanning from the latest insights on new addition sports climbing and athlete hydration strategies to para-athlete mental health and sustainability in sports mega-events.

Research Topics:

Towards Tokyo 2020: What will contribute to Optimal Olympic Athlete Performance?

Media and the Olympic Games

Advances in Rowing Physiology

The Effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic on Sport: Mental Health Implications on Athletes, Coaches and Support Staff

Endurance and Ultra-Endurance Sports in Extreme Conditions: Physiological and Pathophysiological Issues

Sport Management and Natural Resources: Benefits and Sacrifices in Exchange

Rio, Tokyo paralympic games and beyond: how to prepare athletes with motor disabilities for peaking

Training and Testing in Climbing

Understanding & Improving Performance in Strength Sports

Sport Mega-Events and The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Personalized Sport and Exercise Nutrition

Elevating Sport Performance to New Heights with Innovative ‘Live Low – Train High’ Altitude Training

Traditional Sporting Games and Play: Enhancing Cultural Diversity, Emotional Well-being, Interpersonal Relationships and Intelligent Decisions

Case Reports in Sports Science: Sharing Experiences to Help Coaches Better Approach Professional Athletes

Hydration Strategies and Monitoring in Recreational and Competitive Athletes

The Reciprocal Relationship Between Sleep and Stress in Elite Athletes

Exploring Para-Athlete Mental Health and Wellbeing

Research in Sport Climbing

