Frontiers eBook releases: October 2021

Posted on October 18, 2021 in eBooks, Top News

Download this month’s new releases including the latest Special Issues on intact forests and the pervasive elements of human pressure, new perspectives on the science of working dog performance, the impact of Covid-19 on sports and active living, recent discoveries in immune-driven sickness behavior, challenges in perinatal mental health and many more! All eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

One Step at a Time: Advances in Osteoarthritis
Edited by Troy N Trumble; Christopher R Byron; Ali Mobasheri		PDF
Working Dogs: Form and Function, Volume II
Edited by Cynthia M Otto; Nathaniel James Hall; Wendy Irene Baltzer		PDF
Sports and Active Living during the Covid-19 Pandemic
Edited by Solfrid Bratland-Sanda; Richard Giulianotti; Tommy Langseth; Eva Maria Støa; Simon Rosenbaum		PDF
Immigration in the Global Era: Migrants and the People and Laws at Origin and Destination
Edited by Guillermina Jasso; Moshe Semyonov		PDF
Use of the RE-AIM Framework: Translating Research to Practice with Novel Applications and Emerging Directions
Edited by Matthew Lee Smith; Paul Estabrooks; Marcia G Ory; Borsika Adrienn Rabin; Bridget Gaglio; Samantha M Harden; Russell E Glasgow		PDF
Do We Need Socio-Emotional Skills?
Edited by Daniel Danner; Clemens M. Lechner; Marion Spengler		PDF
Advanced Learning
Edited by Albert Ziegler; Heidrun Stoeger; Wilma Vialle		PDF
The Different Faces of Sickness
Edited by Lena Rademacher; Harald Engler; Jennifer Elisabeth Hundt; Bianka Karshikoff; Tanja Lange; Julie Lasselin		PDF
Perinatal Mental Health: Expanding the Focus to the Family Context
Edited by Susan Garthus-Niegel; Antje Horsch; Yael Benyamini		PDF
Plant Root Interaction with Associated Microbiomes to Improve Plant Resiliency and Crop Biodiversity
Edited by Nikolay Vassilev; Eligio Malusà; Davide Neri; Xiangming Xu		PDF
Characteristics and Composition of Aerosol Generated by Electronic Cigarettes: What is the Impact on Human Health?
Edited by Dominic L. Palazzolo		PDF
Mathematical modelling of the pandemic of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19): Patterns, Dynamics, Prediction, and Control
Edited by Hui-Jia Li; Lin Wang; Zhen Wang; Zhanwei Du; Bingyi Yang; Chengyi Xia; Aristides (Aris) Moustakas; Sen Pei		PDF
Acquired Heart Disease in Children: Pathogenesis, Diagnosis and Management
Edited by Fangqi Gong; Fu Lijun; Xupei Huang; Hongfang Jin		PDF
Novel Methods for Oncologic Imaging Analysis: Radiomics, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence
Edited by Xuelei Ma; Lei Deng; Rong Tian; Chunxiao Guo		PDF
Nutrients, Neurotransmitters and Brain Energetics
Edited by Adriana Ximenes-da-Silva; Rubem C.A. Guedes		PDF
Pathogenomics of the genus Brucella and beyond
Edited by Axel Cloeckaert; Michel Stanislas Zygmunt; Nieves Vizcaino; Adrian Whatmore; Holger C Scholz		PDF
Immunity in Compromised Newborns
Edited by Per T Sangild; Duc Ninh Nguyen; Andrew Currie; Tobias Strunk		PDF
Intact Forests
Edited by Yadvinder Malhi; James E.M. Watson; Alexandra C Morel; Tom Evans		PDF
Functional Heterogeneities in Biomembranes
Edited by Rainer A Böckmann; Robert Ernst; Falk Nimmerjahn		PDF
How to fight harmful microbial bugs and superbugs?
Edited by Michel Goldman; Alain Fischer; Paul-Henri Lambert		PDF
