Frontiers eBook releases: November 2021

Posted on November 18, 2021 in eBooks, Top News

Canine Hip and Elbow Dysplasia Improvement Programs Around the World: Success or Failure?
Edited by Mário Ginja; José Manuel Gonzalo Orden; Antonio Almeida Ferreira		PDF
Science Diplomacy and Sustainable Development: Perspectives from Latin America
Edited by Milena Serafim; Kleinsy Bonilla; Efraín Bámaca-López; Antonethe Castaneda		PDF
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Psychological Reactions to the Pandemic
Edited by Joanna Sokolowska; Peter Ayton; Eduard Brandstätter		PDF
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): The Impact and Role of Mass Media During the Pandemic
Edited by Patrícia Arriaga; Francisco Esteves; Marina A Pavlova; Nuno Guerreiro Piçarra		PDF
Humans in an Animal’s World – How Non-Human Animals Perceive and Interact with Humans
Edited by Christian Nawroth; Luigi Baciadonna; Nathan J Emery		PDF
Resilience and Health in the Chinese People during the COVID-19 Outbreak
Edited by Julian Chuk-ling Lai; Kay Chang; Tina L Rochelle; Feng Jiang; Nancy Xiaonan Yu; SU LU; Siu-man Ng		PDF
Plant Glycobiology – A Sweet World of Glycans, Glycoproteins, Glycolipids, and Carbohydrate-Binding Proteins
Edited by Els JM VAN DAMME; Georg J Seifert; Richard Strasser		PDF
Cigarette Smoke, E-Cigarette/E-Vaping and COVID-19: Risks and Implications in This New Era
Edited by Diane S Allen-Gipson; Blanca Camoretti-Mercado; Qianjin Liao; Zhi Tian		PDF
Drug Repurposing for COVID-19 Therapy
Edited by Filippo Drago; Rafael Maldonado		PDF
Reproductive Neuroendocrinology and Social Behavior
Edited by Ishwar Parhar; Tomoko Soga; Sonoko Ogawa		PDF
Brain Insulin Resistance in Neurodevelopmental and Neurodegenerative Disorders: Mind the Gap!
Edited by Eugenio Barone; Mara Dierssen		PDF
Modeling Neurodegeneration in Yeast
Edited by Ralf J Braun; Sabrina Büttner		PDF
The Role of Extracellular Nuclear Molecules in the Pathogenesis of Autoimmune Disease
Edited by David Stephen Pisetsky; Reinhard Edmund Voll; Edit I Buzás		PDF
Neuroendocrine-Immunological Interactions in Health and Disease
Edited by Vinicius Frias Carvalho; Ana Rosa Pérez; Clarissa M Maya-Monteiro		PDF
COVID Ecology and Evolution: Systemic Biosocial Dynamics
Edited by Matteo Convertino, DrEng PhD; Salvatore Flavio Pileggi		PDF
Understanding the Importance of Temporal Coupling of Neural Activities in Information Processing Underlying Action and Perception
Edited by Daya Shankar Gupta; Andreas Bahmer		PDF
Molecular Studies of COVID-19 Chemistry
Edited by Emilia Pedone; Domenica Capasso; Sonia Di Gaetano; Chandrabose Selvaraj		PDF
Quality Control of Mammalian Oocyte Meiotic Maturation: Causes, Molecular Mechanisms and Solutions
Edited by Shao-Chen Sun; Xiang-Shun Cui; Heide Schatten		PDF
Identity and Privacy Governance
Edited by Andrej Zwitter; Oskar Josef Gstrein		PDF
Biosafety of Genetically Modified Organisms 3
Edited by Karen Hokanson; Andrew F Roberts; Joerg Romeis; Joe Smith; Alan Raybould		PDF
