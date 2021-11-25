Frontiers announces its first partnership with a leading Chinese University

Zhejiang University Press (ZUP), one of the leading academic publishers in China, and the open science publisher Frontiers announce their official partnership.

Established in 1984, Zhejiang University Press covers a diverse spectrum of subjects in natural sciences, engineering and technology, the humanities and social sciences, medicine and life sciences. Frontiers’ outstanding editorial services, unique experience in working with society journals as well as advanced publishing technology will enable a successful collaboration by supporting Zhejiang University’s mission of ‘Seeking Truth, Pursuing Innovation’.

The partnership will commence with the launch of the Aerospace Research Communications journal. Professor and former Vice Dean of Zhejiang University’s Faculty of Engineering Dr. Yao Zheng speaks on the partnership, “Aerospace Research Communications is an open access, peer-reviewed international journal covering all aspects of aeronautics and astronautics. The journal publishes original papers and review articles related to all fields of aerospace research, in both theory and practice. The scope is considerably wide, covering research achievements in flight vehicles, propulsion systems and experimental methods, including fluid mechanics, flight mechanics, solid mechanics, vehicle conceptual design, avionics, control, material engineering and mechanical manufacturing. We are very happy to collaborate with Frontiers on this journal. Frontiers is a very innovative publisher with an impressive state-of-the-art publishing platform. I am sure our collaboration will be a success.”

Frontiers launched its Publishing Partnerships Program in 2019 to support and facilitate the sustainable and global transition to open access for Society journals and University presses. Frontiers Publishing Partnerships Program has signed agreements with the Geological Society of London, the Institute of Biomedical Science, and the European Society for Organ Transplantation. Commenting on this new agreement, Frontiers’ head of partnerships Dr. Franck Vazquez says, “This partnership, our very first with a Chinese University, highlights yet another important milestone for Frontiers Publishing Partnerships Program. We are extremely proud to partner with Zhejiang University Press and we look forward to supporting the launch of their new journals. Open science has already come a long way, and I believe that Frontiers and its partners have a leading role to play in making all high-quality science universally, freely and immediately available.”

Diane Wang, general manager China at Frontiers, speaks highly of this partnership, “We are very excited to start Frontiers Publishing Partnerships Program in China with Zhejiang University Press. During our discussions leading to this partnership, Zhejiang University Press impressed me with their professionalism, forward thinking and their commitment to providing high quality services to the research community in China. All these resonate with what Frontiers aims to achieve in China. I am firmly confident that this partnership will become very successful, and we look forward to seeing more successes for Frontiers Publishing Partnerships Program in China in the near future.”