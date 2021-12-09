Top 21 Frontiers ebook releases from 2021

Posted on December 9, 2021 in eBooks, Top News

Download the top ebook releases from the past year including special issues on the methods for synaptic interrogation, recent discoveries in cannabinoid therapeutics, new perspectives on the evolution of monogamy, the implications of heart rate variability on health and well-being, the welfare of coral reefs in the age of human activity and many more! All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own ebook — by editing a special collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.

Everything you and your teachers need to know about the learning brain
Edited by Nienke Van Atteveldt; Sabine Peters; Jessica MASSONNIE; Stephan E. Vogel		PDF
Anger and Interpersonal Aggression
Edited by Nelly Alia-Klein; Annegret L Falkner; Gabriela Gan; Klaus A Miczek; Aki Takahashi; Rosa Maria Martins De Almeida		PDF
Enabling Biomaterials for New Biomedical Technologies and Clinical Therapies
Edited by Hasan Uludag; Abhay Pandit; Liisa Kuhn		PDF
Frontiers in Chemistry: Rising Stars
Edited by Steve Suib; Huangxian Ju; Serge Cosnier; Bunsho Ohtani; John D. Wade; Gil Garnier; Nosang Vincent Myung; Luís D. Carlos; Michael Kassiou; Fan Zhang; Iwao Ojima; Pellegrino Musto; Tony D. James; Thomas S. Hofer; Sam P De Visser		PDF
The Role of Negative Emission Technologies in Addressing Our Climate Goals
Edited by Jennifer Wilcox; Phil Renforth; Florian Kraxner		PDF
Environment and Health
Edited by Mario Sprovieri; ETHEL ELJARRAT; Fabrizio Bianchi		PDF
What’s Love Got to Do with it: The Evolution of Monogamy
Edited by Alexander G Ophir; Nancy G. Solomon		PDF
The Aging Immune System and Health
Edited by Valquiria Bueno; Rafael Solana; Annemieke Boots		PDF
Coral Reefs in the Anthropocene
Edited by Michael Sweet; Dominic A Andradi-Brown; Christian Robert Voolstra; Catherine Ellen Ivy Head; David Curnick; Thomas K Frazer; Anastazia T. Banaszak		PDF
Surveying Antimicrobial Resistance: The New Complexity of the Problem
Edited by Gilberto Igrejas; José Luis Capelo; Carlos Lodeiro; Patrícia Poeta		PDF
Biomarkers and Clinical Indicators in Motor Neuron Disease
Edited by Pierre-francois Pradat; Peter Bede		PDF
Cannabinoid Therapeutics: What’s Hot
Edited by Fabricio A Pamplona; Carsten T. Wotjak; Mark Ware		PDF
Artificial Intelligence for Medical Image Analysis of NeuroImaging Data
Edited by Nianyin Zeng; Siyang Zuo; Guoyan Zheng; Yangming Ou; Tong Tong		PDF
Nutritional Strategies to Promote Muscle Mass and Function Across Health Span
Edited by Daniel Moore; Andrew Philp		PDF
Targeted Cancer Therapies, from Small Molecules to Antibodies, Volume I
Edited by Zhe-Sheng Chen; Jian-ye Zhang; Yunkai Zhang; Yan-yan YAN		PDF
Myokines, Adipokines, Cytokines in Muscle Pathophysiology
Edited by Valentina Di Felice; Dario Coletti; Marilia Seelaender		PDF
Biostimulants in Agriculture
Edited by Youssef Rouphael; Giuseppe Colla		PDF
Hallucinogens and Entactogens: Establishing a New Class of Psychotherapeutic Drugs?
Edited by Stefan Borgwardt; Matthew W. Johnson; Felix Müller		PDF
Gendered Paths into STEM. Disparities Between Females and Males in STEM Over the Life-Span
Edited by Bernhard Ertl; Silke Luttenberger; M. Gail Jones; Rebecca Lazarides; Manuela Paechter		PDF
Heart Rate Variability, Health and Well-being: A Systems Perspective
Edited by Robert Drury; J P Ginsberg PhD; Stephen W Porges; Julian F Thayer		PDF
Methods for Synaptic Interrogation
Edited by Dirk Feldmeyer; John F Wesseling; P. Jesper Sjöström		PDF
See all ebooks

Copyright © 2021 Blog at WordPress.com.