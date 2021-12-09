Top 21 Frontiers ebook releases from 2021
Download the top ebook releases from the past year including special issues on the methods for synaptic interrogation, recent discoveries in cannabinoid therapeutics, new perspectives on the evolution of monogamy, the implications of heart rate variability on health and well-being, the welfare of coral reefs in the age of human activity and many more! All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.
Shape the future of your field — and publish your own ebook — by editing a special collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.
|Everything you and your teachers need to know about the learning brain
Edited by Nienke Van Atteveldt; Sabine Peters; Jessica MASSONNIE; Stephan E. Vogel
|Anger and Interpersonal Aggression
Edited by Nelly Alia-Klein; Annegret L Falkner; Gabriela Gan; Klaus A Miczek; Aki Takahashi; Rosa Maria Martins De Almeida
|Enabling Biomaterials for New Biomedical Technologies and Clinical Therapies
Edited by Hasan Uludag; Abhay Pandit; Liisa Kuhn
|Frontiers in Chemistry: Rising Stars
Edited by Steve Suib; Huangxian Ju; Serge Cosnier; Bunsho Ohtani; John D. Wade; Gil Garnier; Nosang Vincent Myung; Luís D. Carlos; Michael Kassiou; Fan Zhang; Iwao Ojima; Pellegrino Musto; Tony D. James; Thomas S. Hofer; Sam P De Visser
|The Role of Negative Emission Technologies in Addressing Our Climate Goals
Edited by Jennifer Wilcox; Phil Renforth; Florian Kraxner
|Environment and Health
Edited by Mario Sprovieri; ETHEL ELJARRAT; Fabrizio Bianchi
|What’s Love Got to Do with it: The Evolution of Monogamy
Edited by Alexander G Ophir; Nancy G. Solomon
|The Aging Immune System and Health
Edited by Valquiria Bueno; Rafael Solana; Annemieke Boots
|Coral Reefs in the Anthropocene
Edited by Michael Sweet; Dominic A Andradi-Brown; Christian Robert Voolstra; Catherine Ellen Ivy Head; David Curnick; Thomas K Frazer; Anastazia T. Banaszak
|Surveying Antimicrobial Resistance: The New Complexity of the Problem
Edited by Gilberto Igrejas; José Luis Capelo; Carlos Lodeiro; Patrícia Poeta
|Biomarkers and Clinical Indicators in Motor Neuron Disease
Edited by Pierre-francois Pradat; Peter Bede
|Cannabinoid Therapeutics: What’s Hot
Edited by Fabricio A Pamplona; Carsten T. Wotjak; Mark Ware
|Artificial Intelligence for Medical Image Analysis of NeuroImaging Data
Edited by Nianyin Zeng; Siyang Zuo; Guoyan Zheng; Yangming Ou; Tong Tong
|Nutritional Strategies to Promote Muscle Mass and Function Across Health Span
Edited by Daniel Moore; Andrew Philp
|Targeted Cancer Therapies, from Small Molecules to Antibodies, Volume I
Edited by Zhe-Sheng Chen; Jian-ye Zhang; Yunkai Zhang; Yan-yan YAN
|Myokines, Adipokines, Cytokines in Muscle Pathophysiology
Edited by Valentina Di Felice; Dario Coletti; Marilia Seelaender
|Biostimulants in Agriculture
Edited by Youssef Rouphael; Giuseppe Colla
|Hallucinogens and Entactogens: Establishing a New Class of Psychotherapeutic Drugs?
Edited by Stefan Borgwardt; Matthew W. Johnson; Felix Müller
|Gendered Paths into STEM. Disparities Between Females and Males in STEM Over the Life-Span
Edited by Bernhard Ertl; Silke Luttenberger; M. Gail Jones; Rebecca Lazarides; Manuela Paechter
|Heart Rate Variability, Health and Well-being: A Systems Perspective
Edited by Robert Drury; J P Ginsberg PhD; Stephen W Porges; Julian F Thayer
|Methods for Synaptic Interrogation
Edited by Dirk Feldmeyer; John F Wesseling; P. Jesper Sjöström