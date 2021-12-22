Frontiers in Nanotechnology 2021 Awards
We are pleased to announce the first-ever Frontiers in Nanotechnology Editors Awards.
These Awards recognize the members of our Associate Editors and Review Editors Boards, who have gone above and beyond in the past year. These editors have contributed to the growth of Frontiers in Nanotechnology by safeguarding the quality of the articles we have published during peer-review, as well as by suggesting and leading inaugural article collections on themes that are of high importance in the field.
We are very proud of our journal community and grateful for everyone’s support and contributions in every way, in growing a robust, high-quality, Open Access nanotechnology journal.
Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors!
Frontiers in Nanotechnology 2021 Outstanding Associate Editors Awards
|Ruchi Agrawal
|Nanomaterials
|Centre of Excellence Agrinanotechnology, Sustainable Agriculture Division The Energy and Resources Institute
|Yogendra Kumar Mishra
|Biomedical Nanotechnology
|University of Southern Denmark
|Carlo Ricciardi
|Nanodevices
|University of Naples Federico II
|Amitava Mukherjee
|Environmental Nanotechnology
|VIT University
|Cristina Satriano
|Nanomaterials
|University of Catania
|Zhiqing Pang
|Biomedical Nanotechnology
|Fudan University
|K. T. Varughese
|Biomedical Nanotechnology
|Central Power Research Institute
|Zlatan Aksamija
|Computational Nanotechnology
|University of Massachusetts Amherst
|Xianzhong Chen
|Nanophotonics
|Heriot-Watt University
|Chuan Li
|Nanoelectronics
|University of Twente
Frontiers in Nanotechnology 2021 Outstanding Review Editors Awards
|Vijayakumar Sekar
|Nanomaterials
|Shandong University
|Suresh K. Verma
|Biomedical Nanotechnology
|Uppsala University
|Luisa Petti
|Nanodevices
|Free University of Bozen-Bolzano
|Adnan Mehonic
|Nanodevices
|University College London
|Raj Kumar
|Biomedical Nanotechnology
|University of Nebraska Medical Center
|Sergey Dobretsov
|Environmental Nanotechnology
|Sultan Qaboos University
|Estela Blaisten-Barojas
|Computational Nanotechnology
|Center for Simulation and Modeling, George Mason University
|Susmita Naskar
|Computational Nanotechnology
|University of Southampton