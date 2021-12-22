Frontiers in Nanotechnology 2021 Awards

Posted on December 22, 2021 in Top News

We are pleased to announce the first-ever Frontiers in Nanotechnology Editors Awards.

These Awards recognize the members of our Associate Editors and Review Editors Boards, who have gone above and beyond in the past year. These editors have contributed to the growth of Frontiers in Nanotechnology by safeguarding the quality of the articles we have published during peer-review, as well as by suggesting and leading inaugural article collections on themes that are of high importance in the field.

We are very proud of our journal community and grateful for everyone’s support and contributions in every way, in growing a robust, high-quality, Open Access nanotechnology journal.

Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors!
Frontiers in Nanotechnology 2021 Outstanding Associate Editors Awards

Ruchi AgrawalNanomaterialsCentre of Excellence Agrinanotechnology, Sustainable Agriculture Division The Energy and Resources Institute
Yogendra Kumar MishraBiomedical NanotechnologyUniversity of Southern Denmark
Carlo RicciardiNanodevicesUniversity of Naples Federico II
Amitava MukherjeeEnvironmental NanotechnologyVIT University
Cristina SatrianoNanomaterialsUniversity of Catania
Zhiqing PangBiomedical NanotechnologyFudan University
K. T. VarugheseBiomedical NanotechnologyCentral Power Research Institute
Zlatan AksamijaComputational NanotechnologyUniversity of Massachusetts Amherst
Xianzhong ChenNanophotonicsHeriot-Watt University
Chuan LiNanoelectronicsUniversity of Twente

Frontiers in Nanotechnology 2021 Outstanding Review Editors Awards

Vijayakumar SekarNanomaterialsShandong University
Suresh K. VermaBiomedical NanotechnologyUppsala University
Luisa PettiNanodevicesFree University of Bozen-Bolzano
Adnan MehonicNanodevicesUniversity College London
Raj KumarBiomedical NanotechnologyUniversity of Nebraska Medical Center
Sergey DobretsovEnvironmental NanotechnologySultan Qaboos University
Estela Blaisten-BarojasComputational NanotechnologyCenter for Simulation and Modeling, George Mason University
Susmita NaskarComputational NanotechnologyUniversity of Southampton

