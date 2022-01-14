Frontiers ebook releases: January 2022

Download the top ebook releases from this month, including special issues on neurobiological biomarkers for developing novel treatments of addiction, recent discoveries in amino acid metabolism in plants, new findings and trends in the largest Caribbean marine protected area, the implications of ethical and legal requirements on artificial intelligence, novel therapeutic approaches to the tumor microenvironment and many more! All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Cell Signaling and Neural Circuits in Chronic Diseases of the Central Nervous System
Edited by Francesco Ferraguti; Sigismund Huck; Joerg Striessnig		PDF
Tuberculosis and Non- Tuberculous Mycobacteria Infections: Control, Diagnosis and Treatment
Edited by Onya Opota; Emmanuelle Cambau; Delia Goletti; Jesica Mazza-Stalder; Miguel Viveiros; Miguel Santin		PDF
Thinking on the Edge: An Interdisciplinary Look at Ideological Extremism
Edited by Jocelyn J. Bélanger; Mark Dechesne; Angel Gomez		PDF
Experimental Approaches to Body Image, Representation and Perception
Edited by Kevin R. Brooks; Lynda Boothroyd; Jason Bell; Ian D Stephen		PDF
Cognitive, Psychological, and Psychiatric Consequences of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic in the Population of Older Persons with Cognitive Impairment, Dementia, and/or Neuropsychiatric Disorders
Edited by Gianfranco Spalletta; Walter Gianni; Miia Kivipelto; Katie Palmer		PDF
Neurobiological Biomarkers for Developing Novel Treatments of Substance and Non-Substance Addiction
Edited by Yanhui Liao; Dara G Ghahremani; Jianhua Chen; Kyoji Okita; Wenbin Guo		PDF
Amino Acids in Plants: Regulation and Functions in Development and Stress Defense
Edited by Maurizio Trovato; Dietmar Funck; Giuseppe Forlani; Sakiko Okumoto; Rachel Amir		PDF
Time Domains of Hypoxia Adaptation: Evolutionary Insights and Applications
Edited by Tatum S. Simonson; Francisco C. Villafuerte		PDF
Meningioma: From Basic Research to Clinical Translational Study
Edited by Hailiang Tang; Allen Ho		PDF
Neurodevelopmental Processes in Health and Disease: Bridging Basic and Clinical Research
Edited by Edna Grünblatt; Susanne Walitza; Tanja Maria Michel; Tracey Petryshen		PDF
Cross-Modal Learning: Adaptivity, Prediction and Interaction
Edited by Jianwei Zhang; Stefan Wermter; Fuchun Sun; Changshui Zhang; Andreas K Engel; Brigitte Röder; Xiaolan Fu; Gui Xue		PDF
News and Views in the Management of Myasthenia Gravis
Edited by Amelia Evoli; Nils Erik Gilhus; Jeff Guptill		PDF
The Male and Female Brain: Molecular Mechanisms of Sex Differences
Edited by Laura Musazzi; Jordan Marrocco		PDF
Insights of Gut Microbiota: Probiotics and Bioactive Compounds
Edited by Katia Sivieri; Sonia G. Sáyago-Ayerdi; Ana Griselda Binetti		PDF
SeaFlower Biosphere Reserve: New Findings and Trends in the Largest Caribbean Marine Protected Area
Edited by Juan Armando Sanchez; Sonia Bejarano; Santiago Herrera		PDF
Immunophysiology of Pediatric Rheumatic Diseases
Edited by Abbe N de Vallejo; Ann Marie Reed; David Bending; Femke Van Wijk; Lucy R Wedderburn		PDF
Clinical Therapeutic Tolerance: First-in-Human Data: Proceedings of the 4th Newcastle Therapeutic Tolerance Workshop
Edited by John Isaacs; Andrew L Mellor		PDF
Deep Brain Stimulation Think Tank: Updates in Neurotechnology and Neuromodulation Research
Edited by Michael S Okun; James J Giordano; Adolfo Ramirez-Zamora; Casey Halpern		PDF
The Tumor Microenvironment: Recent Advances and Novel Therapeutic Approaches
Edited by Sandra Orsulic; Hasan Korkaya		PDF
Ethical Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Edited by Novi Quadrianto; Björn Wolfgang Schuller; Finnian Rachel Lattimore		PDF
Neurological and Neuroscientific Evidence in Aged COVID-19 Patients
Edited by Thomas Wisniewski; Jennifer Ann Frontera; Agustín Ruiz Laza; Merce Boada Rovira		PDF
