Top 10 Research Topics from 2021
Find the answers to your biggest research questions from 2021. With collective views of over 3.7 million, researchers explored topics spanning from nutritional immunology and political misinformation to sustainable agriculture and the human-dog bond.
Research Topics:
29 articles | 1,643,000 views
Uncovering the many ethical, legal, and social issues that have arisen during the pandemic
29 articles | 768,000 views
How specific foods and nutrients affect COVID-19 severity and outcomes
44 articles | 268,000 views
Examining the ability of music to create and maintain social bonds during the pandemic
11 articles | 219,000 views
Understanding how to halt the spread of false news while increasing the circulation of information from credible sources during the pandemic
15 articles | 198,000 views
The enormous potential of plants to contribute effectively to fighting pandemics
49 articles | 168,000 views
Demonstrating the potential of various microbes to enhance plant productivity and yield in cropping systems
22 articles | 136,000 views
Discovering insights from altered states of consciousness through psychedelic therapies
18 articles | 134,000 views
Evaluating factors that predispose aging Covid patients to more severe complications
13 articles | 118,000 views
Exploring the human-dog bond and how interactions between the two benefits us medically, psychologically, and through service as working dogs
12 articles | 102,000 views
New insights into the mechanisms underlying mood disorders at the genetic and neurobiological level