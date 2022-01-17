Top 10 Research Topics from 2021

Posted on January 17, 2022

Find the answers to your biggest research questions from 2021. With collective views of over 3.7 million, researchers explored topics spanning from nutritional immunology and political misinformation to sustainable agriculture and the human-dog bond.

Research Topics:

1. Infectious disease

29 articles | 1,643,000 views

Uncovering the many ethical, legal, and social issues that have arisen during the pandemic

2. Nutritional immunology

29 articles | 768,000 views

How specific foods and nutrients affect COVID-19 severity and outcomes

3. Music therapy

44 articles | 268,000 views

Examining the ability of music to create and maintain social bonds during the pandemic

4. Political misinformation

11 articles | 219,000 views

Understanding how to halt the spread of false news while increasing the circulation of information from credible sources during the pandemic

5. Plant science

15 articles | 198,000 views

The enormous potential of plants to contribute effectively to fighting pandemics

6. Sustainable agriculture

49 articles | 168,000 views

Demonstrating the potential of various microbes to enhance plant productivity and yield in cropping systems

7. Mental health

22 articles | 136,000 views

Discovering insights from altered states of consciousness through psychedelic therapies

8. Aging brains

18 articles | 134,000 views

Evaluating factors that predispose aging Covid patients to more severe complications

9. Canine connection

13 articles | 118,000 views

Exploring the human-dog bond and how interactions between the two benefits us medically, psychologically, and through service as working dogs

10. Mood disorders

12 articles | 102,000 views

New insights into the mechanisms underlying mood disorders at the genetic and neurobiological level

