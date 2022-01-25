Frontiers for Young Minds to Connect Schoolchildren to Scientists in a Live Peer Review at Dubai Expo

This year, the World Expo in Dubai has been bridging governments, companies, international organizations and citizens through the theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”. The prestigious scientific publisher Frontiers will do just that by hosting a live review of a real scientific article by schoolchildren at the Swiss Pavilion.

Frontiers for Young Minds in partnership with SSPH+ at the Dubai Expo

Commenting on the upcoming event, Frontiers’ chief executive editor Dr. Frederick Fenter says, “Frontiers’ mission includes translating the most important results of scientific research to the public in a language that even kids can understand. It is only fitting that we host this event at the Swiss Pavilion inspired by Frontiers for Young Minds, our open access scientific journal where schoolchildren act as reviewers of articles written by distinguished scientists around the world.”

During the presentation, organized by Frontiers in partnership with The Swiss School of Public Health (SSPH+), Prof. Dr. Annalisa Bracco and Dr. Elise Beaudin of Georgia Institute of Technology will highlight their Ocean Heat Waves research results while a panel of five schoolchildren, aged 14 and 15, will provide live feedback and engage in a Q&A session.

The Frontiers for Young Minds event will showcase how good science can engage with the public and enable real dialogue between experts and a wider audience of even the youngest citizens, which is vital for finding sustainable solutions for living healthy lives on a healthy planet.

VIP guests, including Swiss State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation Prof. Martina Hirayama and Swiss Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Massimo Baggi, are expected to provide a high-level perspective on the importance of programs like Frontiers for Young Minds that inspire future generations of scientists.

“To tackle the greatest challenges and opportunities of our time – from climate to connectivity, space exploration to human health – the world needs future generations of scientists and engaged citizens to actively participate in creating evidence-based solutions to the issues of today and tomorrow. Frontiers for Young Minds is a fantastic initiative and the Dubai Expo is a perfect stage for it,” says director of The Swiss School of Public Health Prof. Nino Künzli.

Event details: Frontiers for Young Minds, The Swiss Pavilion, The World Expo, Dubai (UAE), 4-6:30pm (AST)

If interested in attending virtually, please register for the livestream here.