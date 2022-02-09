Frontiers and the The Norwegian Center for Child Behavioral Development form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that The Norwegian Center for Child Behavioral Development (Nasjonalt utviklingssenter for barn og unge) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, eligible authors from The Norwegian Center for Child Behavioral Development will benefit from a 10% membership discount under the terms of the UNIT Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the The Norwegian Center for Child Behavioral Development.

Information for authors:

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘The Norwegian Center for Child Behavioral Development’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with The Norwegian Center for Child Behavioral Development and if confirmed, the discounted invoice will be sent to you via The Norwegian Center for Child Behavioral Development.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please contact Kristine Amlund Hagen at k.a.hagen@nubu.no or Andreas Høstmælingen at a.t.hostmalingen@nubu.no

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your organisation.