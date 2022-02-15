Valentine’s Day: Research Topics on love, relationships, and intimacy
This Valentine’s Day we’re falling for Research Topics. What’s not to love about the hottest research edited by top scientists like you? With collective views of over 1.8 million, researchers explored topics spanning from digital intimacy and emotional intelligence to the evolution of monogamy and the role of trust in human interaction.
Research Topics:
17 articles | 364,000 views
Understanding the modern evolution of monogamy, including: social association, attachment formation, sexual and mating behaviors, and bi-parental care of offspring
Psychological dimensions of sex
11 articles | 60,000 views
Uncovering the biopsychosocial factors shaping human sexual health and behavior
13 articles | 139,000 views
Examining the role of trust in almost all functioning human interactions, from love and friendship to economic prosperity and the emergence of large-scale organizations
5 articles | 58,000 views
Exploring a sociological analysis of gender, sexuality, and intimacy in the context of the reality television program Love Island
15 articles | 334,000 views
Evaluating the direct relation between emotional intelligence and cognitive abilities
11 articles | 32,000 views
New insights into how technology use will increase opportunities and minimize risks for sexual health
19 articles | 297,000 views
Discovering how emotions affect our thinking and behavior, and profoundly shape our relationships and social interactions
19 articles | 144,000 views
Determining the neurobiological and neurobehavioral factors that underpin sexual behavior
11 articles | 83,000 views
Looking into the development pair-bonding, including short-term relationships, consensual non-monogamy, LGBTQIA+ populations, speed-dating, and social media use
15 articles | 164,000 views
Identifying how the reward system interacts with other functional systems throughout the process of love or addiction