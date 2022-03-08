The Julius Kühn Institute forms publishing agreement with Frontiers 

The Julius Kühn Institute, a federal research institute in Germany, and the open science publisher Frontiers announce their institutional partnership agreement.

The Institute informs and advises the federal government on all issues related to cultivated plants and plant protection. It has always supported its researchers in making their studies widely available to the research community and the public at large. Now, the agreement allows researchers from 17 Julius Kühn institutions to publish in any Frontiers’ journal at no direct cost to them while enjoying a simplified process.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Anja Hühnlein, deputy head of the Information Centre and Library at the Julius Kühn Institute, says, “As publicly funded institution, we strive to make all our high-quality research openly available to everyone. We are looking forward to collaboration with Frontiers to help us improve our high Open Access rate even further.”

To date, Frontiers has signed six national publishing deals (with Austria, Luxembourg, Norway, Qatar, Sweden, and the UK) and ten additional consortia deals, including three with leading funders (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Austrian Science Fund [FWF], and the Luxembourg National Fund), providing seamless and cost-effective access to our services to over 555 individual institutions.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements, please visit institutional partnerships page.