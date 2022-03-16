Break the Bias: Research Topics celebrating the findings of female scientists

Posted on March 16, 2022 in Research topics, Top News

To celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, we are highlighting the top Research Topics from women in science. Break the gender bias in research by reading the findings of these incredible female scientists. With collective views of almost half a million, researchers explored topics spanning from signal processing and infectious disease to materials and gynecological oncology.

Research Topics:

Women in Neuroscience

32 articles | 86,000 views

Highlighting female contributions to neuroscience through research inspired by women, articles celebrating outstanding female researchers and studies led by women

Women in Aging Research

7 articles | 6,000 views

Led by the women Specialty Chief Editors of Frontiers in Aging, focusing on the impact of aging on women and female led contributions to the field

Women in Chemistry

43 articles | 145,000 views

The work presented here highlights the diversity of research performed across the entire breadth of the chemical sciences and presents advances in theory, experiment and methodology with applications to compelling problem

Women in Signal Processing

6 articles | 3,000 views

Presenting the diversity of research performed across the entire breadth of the Signal Processing landscape, and presents advances in theory, experiment and methodology with applications to compelling problems

Women In Microbiology

21 articles | 32,000 views

Only 18% of biology professors are women, this article collection is a platform to promote the work of female researchers across the field of Microbiology

Women in Gynecological Oncology

20 articles | 11,000 views

Exploring the incredible work of female oncologists specifically in gynecology

Women in Materials

34 articles | 114,000 views

Demonstrating the work of female scientists, across the breadth of materials science and engineering

Women in Genetics

12 articles | 16,000 views

Aiming to promote interdisciplinarity and worldwide representation, welcoming opinions on challenges, issues, and advances pertaining to genetics research

Women in Infectious Diseases

6 articles | 7,000 views

Featuring female contributions to public health, specifically in the field of infectious diseases- surveillance, prevention and treatment

Women in Breast Cancer

23 articles | 8,000 views

Less than 30% of researchers worldwide are women, Frontiers in Oncology is proud to offer this platform to promote the work of women scientists across Breast Cancer

Are you a female scientist tackling important questions in your field?

Submit your manuscript to one of our 90 open Women in Science Research Topics

