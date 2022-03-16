Break the Bias: Research Topics celebrating the findings of female scientists

To celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, we are highlighting the top Research Topics from women in science. Break the gender bias in research by reading the findings of these incredible female scientists. With collective views of almost half a million, researchers explored topics spanning from signal processing and infectious disease to materials and gynecological oncology.

Research Topics:

Women in Neuroscience 32 articles | 86,000 views Highlighting female contributions to neuroscience through research inspired by women, articles celebrating outstanding female researchers and studies led by women

Women in Aging Research 7 articles | 6,000 views Led by the women Specialty Chief Editors of Frontiers in Aging, focusing on the impact of aging on women and female led contributions to the field

Women in Chemistry 43 articles | 145,000 views The work presented here highlights the diversity of research performed across the entire breadth of the chemical sciences and presents advances in theory, experiment and methodology with applications to compelling problem

