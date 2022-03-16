Break the Bias: Research Topics celebrating the findings of female scientists
To celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, we are highlighting the top Research Topics from women in science. Break the gender bias in research by reading the findings of these incredible female scientists. With collective views of almost half a million, researchers explored topics spanning from signal processing and infectious disease to materials and gynecological oncology.
Research Topics:
32 articles | 86,000 views
Highlighting female contributions to neuroscience through research inspired by women, articles celebrating outstanding female researchers and studies led by women
7 articles | 6,000 views
Led by the women Specialty Chief Editors of Frontiers in Aging, focusing on the impact of aging on women and female led contributions to the field
43 articles | 145,000 views
The work presented here highlights the diversity of research performed across the entire breadth of the chemical sciences and presents advances in theory, experiment and methodology with applications to compelling problem
6 articles | 3,000 views
Presenting the diversity of research performed across the entire breadth of the Signal Processing landscape, and presents advances in theory, experiment and methodology with applications to compelling problems
21 articles | 32,000 views
Only 18% of biology professors are women, this article collection is a platform to promote the work of female researchers across the field of Microbiology
Women in Gynecological Oncology
20 articles | 11,000 views
Exploring the incredible work of female oncologists specifically in gynecology
34 articles | 114,000 views
Demonstrating the work of female scientists, across the breadth of materials science and engineering
12 articles | 16,000 views
Aiming to promote interdisciplinarity and worldwide representation, welcoming opinions on challenges, issues, and advances pertaining to genetics research
6 articles | 7,000 views
Featuring female contributions to public health, specifically in the field of infectious diseases- surveillance, prevention and treatment
23 articles | 8,000 views
Less than 30% of researchers worldwide are women, Frontiers in Oncology is proud to offer this platform to promote the work of women scientists across Breast Cancer
Are you a female scientist tackling important questions in your field?
Submit your manuscript to one of our 90 open Women in Science Research Topics