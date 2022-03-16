Top ebook releases from female scientists

In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, we gathered the top ebooks released in the past year by female editorial teams. Explore the research advances made by these incredible women, including special issues on the effects of ice loss on marine biodiversity, the educational response to Covid-19, enhancing natural regeneration to restore landscapes, recent discoveries in molecular mechanisms in chronic kidney disease, new perspectives on canine intervertebral disc disease and many more! All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.

COVID-19 and the Educational Response: New Educational and Social Realities
Edited by Jane McIntosh Cooper; Leslie Michel Gauna; Christine Beaudry		PDF
Autism: Innovations and Future Directions in Psychological Research
Edited by Emma Gowen; Christine M Falter-Wagner; Laura Crane		PDF
Effects of Ice Loss on Marine Biodiversity
Edited by Katrin Linse; Ilka Peeken; Anne Helene Solberg Tandberg		PDF
Canine Intervertebral Disc Disease: The Current State of Knowledge
Edited by Natasha J Olby; Andrea Tipold		PDF
Perinatal Mental Health: Expanding the Focus to the Family Context
Edited by Susan Garthus-Niegel; Antje Horsch; Yael Benyamini		PDF
Intestinal Dysbiosis in Inflammatory Diseases
Edited by Gislane Lelis Vilela de Oliveira; Alessio Fasano; Veena Taneja; Cristina Ribeiro De Barros Cardoso		PDF
Neuroimmunology of the Inner Ear
Edited by Agnieszka J. Szczepek; Paola Perin; Franca Marino; Isabel Varela-Nieto		PDF
Insights of Gut Microbiota: Probiotics and Bioactive Compounds
Edited by Katia Sivieri; Sonia G. Sáyago-Ayerdi; Ana Griselda Binetti		PDF
Advanced Therapies for Cardiac Regeneration
Edited by Valeria Chiono; Ipsita Roy; Monica Boffito; Irene Carmagnola; Susanna Sartori		PDF
Biogeochemistry of Anthropogenic Particles
Edited by Denise M Mitrano; Antonia Praetorius; Gaetane LESPES; Vera I Slaveykova		PDF
Migration in the Time of COVID-19: Comparative Law and Policy Responses
Edited by Jaya Ramji-Nogales; Iris Goldner Lang		PDF
What Level of Added or Free Sugar Is Commensurate with Good Health Outcomes?
Edited by Jennie Cecile Brand-Miller; Anette E. Buyken		PDF
Financial intermediation versus disintermediation: Opportunities and challenges in the FinTech era
Edited by Meryem Duygun; Shatha Qamhieh Hashem; Alessandra Tanda		PDF
The Neural Signatures of Plasticity in Developmental and Early Acquired Speech, Language and Reading Disorders
Edited by Guadalupe Dávila; Heidi M Feldman; Diana López-Barroso		PDF
Research in Transgender Healthcare: What Have We Learned and Where are We Going?
Edited by Rosa Fernandez; Sarah Burke		PDF
Molecular Mechanisms in Chronic Kidney Disease
Edited by Claudia Torino; Evangelia Dounousi; Samar Abd ElHafeez; Nejra Prohic		PDF
Enhancing Natural Regeneration to Restore Landscapes
Edited by Catarina C. Jakovac; Madelon Lohbeck; Debora Cristina Rother		PDF
Targeting Neuroinflammation in Central Nervous System Disorders: Uncovering Mechanisms, Pharmacological Targets, and Neuropharmaceutical Developments
Edited by Mariela Fernanda Perez; Claudia Bregonzio; Maria Graciela Castro; Flavia Eugenia Saravia		PDF
Effects of Different Light Spectra on Secondary/Specialized Metabolite Accumulation and Plant Resistance Mechanisms
Edited by Inga Mewis; Marie-Theres Hauser; Titta Katariina Kotilainen; Nadja Förster		PDF
Endocrine Diseases of Newborn: Epidemiology, Pathogenesis, Therapeutic Option and Outcome
Edited by Amanda Lesley Ogilvy-Stuart; Paula Caroline Midgley		PDF
