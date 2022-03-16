Top ebook releases from female scientists

In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, we gathered the top ebooks released in the past year by female editorial teams. Explore the research advances made by these incredible women, including special issues on the effects of ice loss on marine biodiversity, the educational response to Covid-19, enhancing natural regeneration to restore landscapes, recent discoveries in molecular mechanisms in chronic kidney disease, new perspectives on canine intervertebral disc disease and many more! All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.

