Frontiers in Environmental Science 2021 Editor Awards

Posted on March 25, 2022 in Environment, Featured News

We are pleased to announce the first edition of the Frontiers in Environmental Science Editor Awards.

In 2021, our journal published over two thousand articles and posted 134 Research Topics across our portfolio of 14 specialty sections. We launched the Drylands section last year, and so far we have already added two new sections in 2022 – Environmental Citizen Science and Environmental Systems Engineering.

These accomplishments would not be possible without our fantastic Editors, who contributed to the growth of the journal by safeguarding the quality of the articles we have published during peer-review, as well as by suggesting and leading article collections on the themes of great significance in their respective fields.

With these awards, we would like to recognise Associate Editors and Review Editors from our Editorial Board, who went above and beyond in the past year. Thanks to you, our journal can truly flourish and further realize Frontiers’ goal to make science open, so we may all live healthy lives on a healthy planet.

Many congratulations to our finalists and a big thank you to all our Editors.

Frontiers in Environmental Science Outstanding Associate Editors Awards

Yang GaoOcean University of ChinaAtmosphere and Climate
Monika MortimerIndian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM)Biogeochemical Processes
Alex Oriel GodoyUniversidad del DesarrolloEnvironmental Economics and Management
Ranjan Kumar GhoshIndian Institute of Management AhmedabadEnvironmental Economics and Management
Juergen PilzUniversity of KlagenfurtEnvironmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Peng LiuChinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)Environmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Teresa FerreiraUniversity of LisbonFreshwater Science
Xander WangUniversity of Prince Edward IslandInterdisciplinary Climate Studies
Tomas HalenkaCharles UniversityInterdisciplinary Climate Studies
Ioan Cristian IojaUniversity of BucharestLand Use Dynamics
Lu-Jun LiChinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)Soil Processes
Andrew HursthouseUniversity of the West of ScotlandToxicology, Pollution and the Environment
Anabela CachadaUniversity of PortoToxicology, Pollution and the Environment
Ahmed El NemrNational Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries (NIOF)Water and Wastewater Management

Frontiers in Environmental Science Outstanding Review Editors Awards

MD WahiduzzamanUniversity of TasmaniaAtmosphere and Climate
Wenzhi Liu
Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)Biogeochemical Processes
Luigi Aldieri
University of SalernoEnvironmental Economics and Management
Sevda Kuşkaya
Erciyes UniversityEnvironmental Economics and Management
Mukesh Gupta
Catholic University of LouvainEnvironmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Saumitra Mukherjee
 
Jawaharlal Nehru UniversityEnvironmental Informatics and Remote Sensing
Jeyaraj Antony Johnson
Wildlife Institute of IndiaFreshwater Science
Rui Manuel Vitor Cortes
University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto DouroFreshwater Science
Xiong Zhou
Beijing Normal UniversityInterdisciplinary Climate Studies
Wei Sun
Sun Yat-Sen UniversityInterdisciplinary Climate Studies
Perrine Hamel
Nanyang Technological UniversityLand Use Dynamics
Na Li
Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)Soil Processes
Shuying Li
Zhejiang UniversityToxicology, Pollution and the Environment
Agnieszka Klimkowicz-Pawlas
Institute of Soil Science and Plant CultivationToxicology, Pollution and the Environment
Mohamed HassaanNational Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries (NIOF)Water and Wastewater Management

