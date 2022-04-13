Frontiers ebook releases: April 2022

Download the top ebook releases from this month, including special issues on the novel roles of platelets in health and disease, artificial intelligence applications in specialty crops, the impact of Covid on food and nutrition, highlights from the first year of Frontiers in Conservation Science, the effects of music on cognition and many more! All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Advances in CNS Repair, Regeneration, and Neuroplasticity: From Basic Mechanisms to Therapeutic Strategies
Edited by Shuxin LI; Junfang Wu; Andrea Tedeschi		PDF
Artificial Intelligence Applications in Specialty Crops
Edited by Yiannis Ampatzidis; Reza Ehsani; Spyros Fountas; Panos M Pardalos		PDF
Beyond Current Research Trends in CO2 Utilization
Edited by Michele Aresta; Andrew B. Bocarsly; Angela Dibenedetto		PDF
Cancer Cell Metabolism and Immunomodulation in the Context of Tumor Metastasis
Edited by Qiongzhu Dong; Baoli Hu; Peter Jon Nelson; Hongquan Zhang; Yue Zhao		PDF
COVID-19 and Women’s Health
Edited by Stephen Kennedy; Laura A Magee; Stacey A Missmer; Jayashri Kulkarni; Vassiliki Benetou; Marianne Vidler; Chelsea Morroni		PDF
Current Insights into Complex Post-Infection Fatigue Syndromes with Unknown Aetiology: the Case of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Beyond
Edited by Nuno Sepulveda; Carmen Scheibenbogen; Francisco Westermeier; Eliana Mattos Lacerda		PDF
Education Leadership and the COVID-19 Crisis
Edited by Michelle Diane Young; Monica Byrne-Jimenez; Margaret Grogan		PDF
Established and Novel Roles of Platelets in Health and Disease
Edited by Marie Lordkipanidzé; Vera Ignjatovic; Paul Jurasz		PDF
Evidence-based Medicine to Inform Practice: Assessing Clinical Effectiveness and Economic Burden of Medicine
Edited by Kevin Lu; Bin Jiang		PDF
Families and COVID-19: an interactive relationship
Edited by Linda Hantrais; Julia Brannen; Nicky Le Feuvre; Marie-Thérèse Letablier		PDF
Fluid Therapy in Animals
Edited by William W Muir; Deborah C Silverstein; Dez Hughes		PDF
Frontiers in Conservation Science – Highlights From Its First Year
Edited by Daniel T Blumstein		PDF
Individual Differences in Cognition and Affects in the Era of Pandemic and Machine Learning
Edited by Yang Jiang; Renlai Zhou; Vasileios Maroulas; Xiaopeng Zhao; Andrea Vranic		PDF
Manipulating the Immunological Tumor Microenvironment
Edited by Peng Qu; HUANFA YI; Keqiang Chen		PDF
Marine Biotechnology, Revealing an Ocean of Opportunities
Edited by Ana Rotter; Susana P. Gaudêncio; Marlen Ines Vasquez; Arita Dubnika		PDF
Outbreak Investigation: Mental Health in the Time of Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Edited by Ursula Werneke; DINESH KUMAR BHUGRA; Bernd Löwe; Christina Maria Van Der Feltz-Cornelis; Antonio Ventriglio		PDF
Re-Purposing Universities for Sustainable Human Progress
Edited by Iain Stewart; Victoria Hurth; Stephen Sterling		PDF
Synchronization, Swarming and Emergent Behaviors in Complex Networks and Neuroscience
Edited by Andrea Duggento; Spase Petkoski; Tomislav Stankovski; Nicola Toschi		PDF
The Effects of Music on Cognition and Action
Edited by Marta Olivetti Belardinelli; Franco Delogu; Elvira Brattico; Cunmei Jiang		PDF
The Effects of the COVID-19 Outbreak on Food Supply, Dietary Patterns, Nutrition and Health: Volume 1
Edited by Igor Pravst; Betty Pei Ing Chang; Monique Maria Raats		PDF
