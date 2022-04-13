Frontiers ebook releases: April 2022

Download the top ebook releases from this month, including special issues on the novel roles of platelets in health and disease, artificial intelligence applications in specialty crops, the impact of Covid on food and nutrition, highlights from the first year of Frontiers in Conservation Science, the effects of music on cognition and many more! All ebooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own ebook — by editing a special collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion.