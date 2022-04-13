Research Topics for healthy lives on a healthy planet
Frontiers article collections are at the center of our mission to find solutions for healthy lives on a healthy planet. With collective views of over 4.3 million, researchers explored wellbeing and sustainability topics spanning from yoga for mental health and food security through Smart Foods to protecting our oceans and negative emission technology.
Research Topics:
10 articles | 285,000 views
The role of negative emission technologies in addressing climate change
163 articles | 1,300,000 views
Exploring vaccine efficacy and immunization program effectiveness for Covid-19
7 articles | 174,000 views
Uncovering the scientific evidence for yoga preventing mental health disorders
39 articles | 230,000 views
Demonstrating how plant growth promoting microorganisms can protect plants from disease and stress
40 articles | 741,000 views
Answering important COVID-19 related questions that specifically impact upon women’s health and wellbeing, particularly in resource-poor settings
16 articles | 52,000 views
Demonstrating the impact of supportive community environments on older adults
41 articles | 257,000 views
An interdisciplinary look at creating a sustainable productive, and healthy ocean from early career marine scientists
12 articles | 137,000 views
New perspectives a healthy work-life balance in the modern working world
8 articles | 1,137,000 views
A regenerative perspective on advances and challenges in stroke therapy
15 articles | 50,000 views
Demonstrating the importance of Smart Foods, which are good for you, the planet, and farmers