Restrictions lifted: Research Topics on enhancing your immune system

As the Covid-19 restrictions ease and the world opens back up this summer, we have gathered our top article collections on understanding and enhancing your immune system. With collective views of over 2.1 million, researchers explored immunity topics spanning from shaping the human immune system and gut microbiome to oral immunity and how the environment affects physiology.

Research Topics:

Gut microbiome 9 articles | 184,000 views Recent advances in understanding the processes involved in the complex relationships between nutrition, the immune system and the intestinal microbiota and potential avenues for therapeutic and nutritional intervention

Neural control of immunity 11 articles | 33,000 views Exploring the intersection of immunity and neuronal signaling, like how the nervous system signaling can activate and inhibit immune function