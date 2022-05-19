Wake Forest University School of Medicine forms publishing agreement with Frontiers 

Coy C. Carpenter Library of Wake Forest University School of Medicine has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible Wake Forest University School of Medicine authors will be able to publish in any Frontiers journal with a 15% discount.

The Coy C. Carpenter library of Wake Forest University School of Medicine supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Wake Forest University School of Medicine researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

Information for authors:

If a Wake Forest University School of Medicine-affiliated corresponding author submits their manuscript with a @wakehealth.edu institutional email address domain, the discount will be automatically applied. If submission is done with another email domain, but Wake Forest University School of Medicine is indicated as the affiliation, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with the Coy C. Carpenter Library.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, please email the Scholarly Communications Librarian, Dianne Johnson or contact institutions@frontiersin.org for invoicing queries.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.