The University of Lincoln has joined the Frontiers – JISC national open access deal

We are pleased to announce that the University of Lincoln has joined the UK national open access deal agreed between Jisc Collections and Frontiers. This landmark deal provides a simplified and streamlined route to open access publishing for researchers in the UK.

The University of Lincoln supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this deal, eligible authors may publish in any Frontiers journal with a discount of 10% on Article Processing Charges (APCs) for articles.

This agreement will further encourage University of Lincoln researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

Information for authors:

This agreement provides a discount only and does not cover the full costs of your APC. You are advised to obtain confirmation of funding to cover the remaining 90% of the APC from the University of Lincoln prior to submitting your manuscript. Please visit the University of Lincoln’s Repository and Open Access portal page to learn more about the eligibility criteria and university requirements. Relevant information can be found under Guidance Documents, in the “Frontiers APC discount” slide deck on the Repository and Open Access portal page.

Once you have received confirmation of funding in the form of a purchase order number, submit your article to Frontiers under this agreement. Please select ‘University of Lincoln’ as the payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Lincoln and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the university upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please get in touch with Lincoln’s open access team by emailing eprints@lincoln.ac.uk.