Why we are thinking about the world we want to see in 2030

How is Open Science helping to shape the future of our planet? What role will ethics and leadership play in future sustainability? How critically entwined is the health of humans to that of other animals and the overall environment? What do we need to teach our children to prepare them for the future?

For almost a decade Frontiers has been at the forefront of important and emerging research trends as well as a leader in open-access publishing and the Open Science movement. As the depth and breadth of the science that we publish expands we are recognizing and identifying cutting-edge outstanding research through our new Spotlight Award. Our strong advocacy for Open Science also continues as we believe that it will play a key role in securing the future sustainability of the earth.

For the third year running, this June, our annual Frontiers Summit will host Frontiers Chief Editors and staff and global political, business and science leaders to discuss leading research trends and to debate how we can further drive Open Science for the benefit of our planet and our children and grandchildren.

Stay tuned for all the news on Open Science and Sustainability that comes out of this inspiring annual event.

2017 Chief Editor’s Summit Program

June 16-18, Lausanne-Champéry, Switzerland

Friday June 16

9:00 – 14:00 Lausanne Office Program

Visiting Frontiers’ Head Quarters

Meet your Journal Manager and your editorial support team,

Office lunch

Six stations with demonstrations:

(1) Digital Editorial Office: Exceptional oversight

(2) Research Topic Management: Efficient, impactful and scalable

(3) Loop: The power of profiles

(4) Frontiers AI: Empowering science

(5) Quality at Scale: Safeguarding journal quality

(6) Journal Reporting: Tools to see strengths and correct gaps

14:30 Bus Transfer from Lausanne to Champéry

16:15 – 23:00 Evening Program in Champéry

16:15 – 17:00 Spotlight Award Ceremony

17:00 – 19:00 Networking Cocktail

19:00 – 21:00 Dinner

21:00 – 23:00 Evening networking

Saturday June 17

9:00 – 12:15 Morning Program

9:00 – 9:30 Open Science Works, Kamila Markram, CEO Frontiers

9:30 – 9:50 Quality at Scale, Marie Soulière, Senior Manager for Peer Review, Frontiers

9:50 – 10:15 Frontiers’ Open Science Platform, Daniel Petrariu, Head of Product Development, Frontiers

10:15 – 10:45 Questions and Answers, Moderated by Judy Mielke, Program Manager Life Sciences, Frontiers

10:45 – 11:15 Coffee and Informal Breakout sessions

11:15 – 11:45 Three-minute Summaries Judy Mielke, Moderator

11:45 – 11:55 Advocacy for Open Science, Chantelle Reijs, Business Manager, Frontiers

11:55 12:15 Performance of High-Impact Journals, Fred Fenter, Executive Editor, Frontiers

12:15 – 12:30 Group photo on the Deck

12:30 – 14:00 Lunch

14:00 – 17:45 Afternoon Program – Seminar: Science for Sustainability

14:00 – 14:10 Greeting and motivational message, Henry Markram, Editor-in-Chief, Frontiers

14:10 – 14:30 Why Open Science is Important, Jean-Claude Burgelman, Head of Unit Data, Open Access and foresight, and Chair, Open Science Taskforce, European Commission

14:30 – 14:45 One Planet, One Health, Ali Mobascheri, Professor of Musculoskeletal Physiology, Head of the Department of Veterinary Pre-Clinical Sciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Surrey, Specialty Chief Editor of Comparative and Clinical Medicine, Frontiers in Veterinary Science

14:45 – 15:00 Plant and Human Nutrition, Marta Vasconcelas, Professor, Catholic University of Portugal, Specialty Chief Editor of Plant Nutrition, Frontiers in Plant Science

15:00 – 15:15 Learning about Learning, Natasha Kirkham, Senior Lecturer, University of London, Specialty Chief Editor, Developmental Psychology, Frontiers in Psychology

15:15 – 15:30 Spotlight Award Winner (To be announced)

15:30 – 16:00 Coffee and Networking

16:00 – 16:15 Ethics and Leadership, Margaret Grogan, Professor and Dean of Educational Studies, Chapman University, Specialty Chief Editor of Leadership in Education, Frontiers in Education

16:15 – 16:30 (to be announced)

16:30 – 16:50 Feeding the World, Anne Roulin, Vice President Nutrition, Health, Wellness and Sustainability, Nestlé

16:50 – 17:15 Conclusions and moderated discussion (Henry Markram)

17:45 – 19:30 Alpine guided Hike

19:30 – 22:30 Mountain Chalet Dinner

Sunday June 18

9:30 – 12:15 Morning Program: Science 2030

9:30 – 9:50 Tools for Impact, Tanya Petersen, Head of Marketing and Communications, Frontiers

9:50 – 10:15 Frontiers 2030: Innovation and Open Science, Fred Fenter, Executive Editor, Frontiers

10:15 – 10:30 Building High-Impact Editors, Mirjam Curno, Editorial Director, Frontiers

10:30 – 10:40 Helping Institutions move to Open Science, Ronald Buithuis, Head of Publishing Solutions, Frontiers

10:40 –11:30 Coffee and Informal Breakout

11:30 – 11:45 Closing remarks: Beyond the tipping point, Kamila Markram, CEO Frontiers

12:15 – on Lunch and free afternoon