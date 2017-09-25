Frontiers forms publishing agreement with University of Cambridge

Posted on September 25, 2017 by frankhellwig in Frontiers Announcements // 0 Comments

We are delighted to inform you that University of Cambridge holds a central invoicing agreement with Frontiers.

Colour logo RGB_DM

University of Cambridge covers Article Processing Charges for eligible authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.
Eligible authors include:

  • COAF funded papers (Arthritis Research UK, Breast Cancer Campaign, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research and Wellcome Trust)
  • Research Councils UK (AHRC, BBSRC, EPSRC, ESRC, MRC, NERC, STFC) funded papers

For information on whether you qualify for funding, please visit the Cambridge Open Access website (www.openaccess.cam.ac.uk), or contact info@openaccess.cam.ac.uk.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.