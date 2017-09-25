Frontiers forms publishing agreement with University of Cambridge

We are delighted to inform you that University of Cambridge holds a central invoicing agreement with Frontiers.

University of Cambridge covers Article Processing Charges for eligible authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.

Eligible authors include:

COAF funded papers (Arthritis Research UK, Breast Cancer Campaign, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research and Wellcome Trust)

Research Councils UK (AHRC, BBSRC, EPSRC, ESRC, MRC, NERC, STFC) funded papers

For information on whether you qualify for funding, please visit the Cambridge Open Access website (www.openaccess.cam.ac.uk), or contact info@openaccess.cam.ac.uk.