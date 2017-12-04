Frontiers forms publishing agreement with the University of Mannheim

December 4, 2017

We are delighted to inform you that the University of Mannheim holds a Central Invoicing agreement with Frontiers.

University of Mannheim

The University of Mannheim can cover Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any of the Frontiers journals.

For further information and requirements about the funding please visit this website or contact publikationsdienste@bib.uni-mannheim.de

