Top articles in 2017: Frontiers in Psychology

2017 saw further success for Frontiers in Psychology — the #1 most-cited Multidisciplinary Psychology journal in the world, with an Impact Factor of 2.323.
A warm welcome to the 918 new editors who joined the editorial board in 2017. We passed 10,000 published articles this year, while the number of new article views grew by more than 20% — demonstrations of the journal’s continued high reputation.
2017 figures* for the journal include:
- 2,100+ published articles from 7,100+ authors
- More than 12.3 million new article views
- More than 1.9 million new article downloads
- 1 new section launched (Evolutionary Psychology)
- 6,155 editors
Thank you to our editors, reviewers and authors for these wonderful achievements, and we look forward to continuing the collaboration in 2018.
Top research in 2017
See some of the most popular 2017 research below — including the latest discoveries and insights on the effects of video games, the impacts of different education approaches and the persistence of neuromyths.
Hottest Research Topics
The impact of virtual and augmented reality on individuals and society
Grand challenges for psychological science in the 21st century
Embodied Cognition over the lifespan: theoretical issues and implications for applied settings
One of the ten Research Topics finalists in the 2017 Spotlight Award was also published in Frontiers in Psychology:
Top article picks
Montessori preschool elevates and equalizes child outcomes: a longitudinal study
Dispelling the myth: training in education or neuroscience decreases but does not eliminate beliefs in neuromyths
Lack of evidence that neural empathic responses are blunted in excessive users of violent video games: an fMRI study
Mathematics anxiety and statistics anxiety. Shared but also unshared components and antagonistic contributions to performance in statistics
Gendered pathways: how mathematics ability beliefs shape secondary and postsecondary course and degree field choices
Taking the perfect selfie: investigating the impact of perspective on the perception of higher cognitive variables
Different teams, same conclusions? A systematic review of existing clinical guidelines for the assessment and treatment of tinnitus in adults
Smartphones and cognition: a review of research exploring the links between mobile technology habits and cognitive functioning
Whose expertise is it? Evidence for autistic adults as critical autism experts
“Maybe I will just send a quick text…” – an examination of drivers’ distractions, causes, and potential interventions
