Frontiers forms Open Access publishing agreement with Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ)

The Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (Helmholtz-Zentrum für Umweltforschung or UFZ) covers Article Processing Charges (APCs) for affiliated corresponding authors who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.

The UFZ is a participating member in an agreement for Open Access publishing between the Helmholtz Association (Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft Deutscher Forschungszentren) and Frontiers, and as part of this agreement a 10% discount will be applied to APCs for articles by UFZ-affiliated corresponding authors.

This discount is applied to the net APC, i.e. the APC, which would otherwise be payable after deduction of any other discounts (e.g., editorial-board-membership and Research Topic contribution discounts).