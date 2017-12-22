Frontiers forms open access publishing agreement with École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL)

The library of the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL Library) supports EPFL authors in publishing research articles in Gold open access. As part of this support the EPFL Library has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement EPFL-affiliated researchers who are corresponding authors will benefit from a 15% discount on article-processing charges (APCs) when publishing in any of Frontiers’ (currently 60) open access journals, irrespective of whether (part of) the APC is covered by the EPFL Library’s Open Access fund or by other sources.

This discount is applied to the net APC, i.e. the APC, which would otherwise be payable after deduction of any other discounts (e.g., editorial-board-membership and Research Topic contribution discounts).

If an EPFL-affiliated corresponding author submits her/his manuscript with her/his institutional email address, the discount will be automatically applied. If a submission is done with another email domain, but EPFL is indicated as the affiliation, Frontiers will verify with the EPFL Library.

EPFL-researchers already publish several dozens of open access articles per year with Frontiers and this agreement will further encourage open access publications, increasing uptake of open access to the results of mostly publicly funded research while reducing costs.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, please visit the EPFL Library Open Access Support webpage or email publish-support.bib@epfl.ch.