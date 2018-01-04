Frontiers forms publishing agreement with the University of Vienna

Under the terms of the Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement for Austrian Research Performing and Research Funding institutions, agreed between Frontiers, the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) and the University of Vienna, the University of Vienna covers the APCs for eligible authors in any Frontiers journal.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who are affiliated to the Participating Institution. In addition, authors must be eligible according to the funding criteria of the University of Vienna.

If the author(s) are members of a FWF-funded project, the FWF may cover the APCs (more information here).

For more information on the Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement for Austrian Research Performing and Research Funding institutions, please see the announcements by the University of Vienna and Frontiers.

If you have any questions, or to check if your article is eligible, please contact the University of Vienna’s Open Access Office at openaccess@univie.ac.at