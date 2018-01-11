Frontiers and TU Wien form open access publishing agreement

Under the terms of the Austria Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, TU Wien (Technische Universität Wien) will cover Article Publishing Fees for eligible authors in any of the Frontiers journals.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who meet the funding criteria of the TU Wien.

If the author(s) are members of a FWF-funded project, the FWF may cover the APCs (more information here).

If you have any questions, or to check if your article is eligible, please contact TU Wien’s Open Access team at open-access@ub.tuwien.ac.at

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.